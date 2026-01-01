From Virat Kohli to Kareena Kapoor: Watch How Bollywood Celebs Rang in New Year 2026 in Stunning Photos
Bollywood welcomed the New Year 2026 on a full emotional note as celebrities took to social media to share glimpses of their previous year. From star cricketer Virat Kohli ringing in the New Year with his loving wife Anushka Sharma and loved ones to actor Kareena Kapoor celebrating in royalty with husband Saif Ali Khan, the photos quickly grabbed attention online.
New Year Images
Here’s a look at stunning photos showing how Bollywood celebrities ushered in New Year 2026.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan reflected on the year gone by, saying that reaching the last day of the year felt like a journey they had managed to complete together. Looking ahead, she is stepping into the New Year 2026 with renewed energy, positivity, and gratitude.
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli shared a heartwarming picture with his wife, Anushka Sharma, as he welcomed the New Year 2026. Captioning the post, he expressed his love and gratitude, stating he was stepping into 2026 with the light of his life by his side.
Vicky Kaushal
Vicky Kaushal shared a serene picture of ocean waves as he bid goodbye to the year gone by. Keeping it simple, the actor captioned the story, “Thank you 2025.”
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan shared a series of pictures with his girlfriend Saba Azad, capturing a cheerful moment as the year came to a close. Alongside the photos, the actor wrote that they had “caught some happy shadows dancing next to us,” adding that 2025 seemed to be ending on a joyful and positive note, leaving fans smiling as he welcomed the New Year.