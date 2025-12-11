From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: The Top 5 Highest Run-Scoring Batsmen for a Single IPL Franchise
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, here are five batsmen with the most runs for a particular Indian Premier League side. This elite list also contains names like MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, and AB de Villiers.
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli of RCB has scored a record 8,661 runs in IPL history with unmatched consistency, strength, and class since the franchise’s beginning.
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma of MI has scored 5,876 runs in IPL history with consistent reliability and quality leadership.
MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni has scored 4,865 runs in IPL history for the CSK franchise and has been the strategic heartbeat of the team since his arrival in 2008.
Suresh Raina
Suresh Raina, known as “Mr. IPL,” has scored 4,687 runs in IPL history with more than ten years of dependable middle-order performances and big moments for CSK.
AB de Villiers
AB de Villiers, the recent player of the match for RCB, scored 4,491 runs in IPL history while inventing a way to bat for a T20 with many ways to win the game.