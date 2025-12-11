LIVE TV
  • From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: The Top 5 Highest Run-Scoring Batsmen for a Single IPL Franchise

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: The Top 5 Highest Run-Scoring Batsmen for a Single IPL Franchise

Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, here are five batsmen with the most runs for a particular Indian Premier League side. This elite list also contains names like MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, and AB de Villiers.

December 11, 2025 | 8:01 PM IST
Virat Kohli
1/5

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli of RCB has scored a record 8,661 runs in IPL history with unmatched consistency, strength, and class since the franchise’s beginning.

Rohit Sharma
2/5

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma of MI has scored 5,876 runs in IPL history with consistent reliability and quality leadership.

MS Dhoni
3/5

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni has scored 4,865 runs in IPL history for the CSK franchise and has been the strategic heartbeat of the team since his arrival in 2008.

Suresh Raina
4/5

Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina, known as “Mr. IPL,” has scored 4,687 runs in IPL history with more than ten years of dependable middle-order performances and big moments for CSK.

AB de Villiers
5/5

AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers, the recent player of the match for RCB, scored 4,491 runs in IPL history while inventing a way to bat for a T20 with many ways to win the game.

