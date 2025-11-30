From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma: Top 10 Most Hundreds in ODI Matches | Check Full List

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of his generation. As captain, he boasts one of the highest success rates in Indian cricket history and is also an exceptional batsman. He continued his stellar form by scoring his 52nd ODI century in the opening match against South Africa, further extending his own record for the most ODI hundreds by any male cricketer, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s tally by 49.