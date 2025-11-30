From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma: Top 10 Most Hundreds in ODI Matches | Check Full List
ODI cricket has seen some extraordinary batting feats over the years, but few achievements capture the imagination like scoring centuries. From the legendary Sachin Tendulkar to modern masters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, these players have consistently rewritten the record books. Take a look at Top 10 cricketers with the most hundreds in ODI matches, a testament to their skill, consistency, and dominance on the global stage.
Top 10 Most Hundreds in ODI Matches
Check the Full List of the top 10 cricketers with the most hundreds in ODI matches. Virat Kohli is at the top followers by Sachin Tendulkar.
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli is widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of his generation. As captain, he boasts one of the highest success rates in Indian cricket history and is also an exceptional batsman. He continued his stellar form by scoring his 52nd ODI century in the opening match against South Africa, further extending his own record for the most ODI hundreds by any male cricketer, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s tally by 49.
Sachin Tendulkar
Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar, often hailed as the “God of Cricket,” has earned the title through an illustrious career spanning over two decades. He set numerous records that seemed unbreakable, including being the first player to score a double century in ODI cricket.
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma has amassed 31 centuries in 262 innings, with a career-best score of 264. Renowned for his powerful hitting, he also holds the record for the highest individual score in ODI cricket.
Ricky Ponting
Ricky Ponting, former captain of the Australia national cricket team, is widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen in ODI history. He scored 30 centuries, the most by any Australian and amassed 13,704 runs over his ODI career with a highest score of 164.
Sanath Jayasuriya
Sanath Jayasuriya, the legendary Sri Lankan all-rounder, is celebrated as one of the most destructive batsmen in ODI cricket history. Over his career, he scored 28 ODI centuries and played a key role in transforming Sri Lanka into a dominant force in world cricket.
Hashim Amla
Hashim Amla, former South African batsman, is regarded as one of the most elegant and consistent performers in ODI cricket. Over his career, he scored 27 ODI centuries, amassing more than 8,000 runs with a composed and technically flawless batting style.
AB de Villiers
AB de Villiers, former South African captain and batsman, is celebrated as one of the most versatile and explosive players in ODI cricket history. He scored 25 ODI centuries and amassed over 9500 runs, known for his innovative stroke play and ability to dominate bowlers in any situation.
Chris Gayle
Chris Gayle, the explosive West Indies opener, is one of the most distructive batsmen in ODI cricket history. He has scored 25 ODI centuries and amassed over 10,000 runs, renowned for his power-hitting, ability to clear boundaries with ease, and game-changing performances.
Kumar Sangakkara
Kumar Sangakkara, the legendary Sri Lankan wicketkeeper-batsman, is regarded as one of the finest ODI players of all time. He scored 25 ODI centuries and amassed over 14,000 runs, known for his elegant stroke play.
David Warner
David Warner, the explosive Austrlaian opener, is known for his aggressive batting and ability to change the course of an ODI match in a few overs. Over his career, he has scored 24 ODI centuries, amassing more than 9,000 runs.