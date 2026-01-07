LIVE TV
  • From World Cup Glory to Online Sexual Abuse – Pratika Rawal Breaks Her Silence

From World Cup Glory to Online Sexual Abuse – Pratika Rawal Breaks Her Silence

After India’s World Cup victory, cricketer Pratika Rawal became the target of digitally altered images circulating across social media.

Published: January 7, 2026 14:19:44 IST
When AI Becomes a Tool for Sexual Abuse
1/7
Credit: Instagram@lottosportindia

When AI Becomes a Tool for Sexual Abuse

The images were modified and shared without consent, turning AI technology into a means of online sexual exploitation.

Pratika Rawal Breaks Her Silence
2/7
Credit: Instagram@pratrawal

Pratika Rawal Breaks Her Silence

Calling out the violation, Rawal publicly stated that she had never authorised anyone to alter or use her photos in any form.

A Direct Warning to Grok AI
3/7
Credit: Instagram@pratrawal

A Direct Warning to Grok AI

She directly addressed Grok on X, asking the AI platform to deny any request that involved editing or redistributing her images.

Sexual Abuse Doesn’t Need Physical Contact
4/7
Credit: Freepik

Sexual Abuse Doesn’t Need Physical Contact

The incident highlighted how image manipulation and digital harassment qualify as sexual abuse, even when carried out online.

Government Steps In Against AI Misuse
5/7
Credit: Freepik

Government Steps In Against AI Misuse

India’s IT Ministry issued a notice to X, ordering the removal of obscene and unlawful AI-generated content.

Women Are Being Systematically Targeted
6/7
Credit: Freepik

Women Are Being Systematically Targeted

Lawmakers warned that AI tools are increasingly being used to sexualise women, often through fake accounts and malicious prompts.

A Global Alarm on Digital Sexual Abuse
7/7
Credit: Freepik

A Global Alarm on Digital Sexual Abuse

With similar cases reported worldwide, the issue has intensified calls for stronger laws to combat AI-driven sexual abuse online.

