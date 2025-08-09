LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • From Yami Gautam to Ayushman Khurana: Celebrities Who Made a Successful Jump to the Big Screen

From Yami Gautam to Ayushman Khurana: Celebrities Who Made a Successful Jump to the Big Screen

Many prominent entertainer have made the leap from television to the silver screen, transforming their early success on the small screen into thriving film careers. Starting with tv gave them a strong fan base, polished their skills, and provided industry visibility that opened doors to Bollywood opportunities. their journey highlights how television can be a powerful launchpad, offering both exposure and experience, while their film roles showcase versatility, dedication and a willingness to take on new creative challenges. These career shifts not only brought them wider recognition but also proved that talent can transcend mediums when paired with hard work and smart choices.

By: Last Updated: August 9, 2025 | 7:09 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
From Yami Gautam to Ayushman Khurana: Celebrities Who Made a Successful Jump to the Big Screen - Photo Gallery
1/7

Yami Gautam

Yami made her acting debut with the tv series 'chand ke paar chalo' which aired from September 2008 to February 2009. she later gained prominence through ' yeh pyaar na hoga kam' before moving to Bollywood.

From Yami Gautam to Ayushman Khurana: Celebrities Who Made a Successful Jump to the Big Screen - Photo Gallery
2/7

Ayushman Khurana

Ayushman began his career as the winner of 'MTV Roadies 2' , giving him early fame on television, this laid the foundation for a film career marked by critically acclaimed roles in socially relevant movies.

From Yami Gautam to Ayushman Khurana: Celebrities Who Made a Successful Jump to the Big Screen - Photo Gallery
3/7

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal's television journey began with 'mujhse kuchh kehtu ye khamoshiyan' followed by being cast as bulbul in 'kumkum bhagya'. She debuted on the big screen with the Marathi film 'vitti dandu' in 2014 and then appeared in the Hindi film 'love sonia'

From Yami Gautam to Ayushman Khurana: Celebrities Who Made a Successful Jump to the Big Screen - Photo Gallery
4/7

Radhika Madan

Radhika rose to fame through the tv soap 'meri aashiqui tum se hi'. She made her Bollywood debut in Vishaal Bharadwaj's 'pataakha' earning the screen award for the best female debut.

From Yami Gautam to Ayushman Khurana: Celebrities Who Made a Successful Jump to the Big Screen - Photo Gallery
5/7

Kapil Sharma

Kapil the popular tv comedian from 'comedy nights with Kapil', made his Bollywood debut in the comedy film 'kis kisko pyaar karoon' which released on September 20, 2015. the film was both a commercial success and declared a hit.

From Yami Gautam to Ayushman Khurana: Celebrities Who Made a Successful Jump to the Big Screen - Photo Gallery
6/7

Prachi Desai

Prachi Desai as a lead in the tv serial 'kasamh se' then successfully transitioned to films with role in 'rock on' and 'once upon a time in mumbaai' earning appreciation for both versatility and screen presence.

From Yami Gautam to Ayushman Khurana: Celebrities Who Made a Successful Jump to the Big Screen - Photo Gallery
7/7

Disclaimer

The information provided is just for entertainment and appreciation purposes only, and not to defame any personality.

Tags:

From Yami Gautam to Ayushman Khurana: Celebrities Who Made a Successful Jump to the Big Screen - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

From Yami Gautam to Ayushman Khurana: Celebrities Who Made a Successful Jump to the Big Screen - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

From Yami Gautam to Ayushman Khurana: Celebrities Who Made a Successful Jump to the Big Screen - Photo Gallery
From Yami Gautam to Ayushman Khurana: Celebrities Who Made a Successful Jump to the Big Screen - Photo Gallery
From Yami Gautam to Ayushman Khurana: Celebrities Who Made a Successful Jump to the Big Screen - Photo Gallery
From Yami Gautam to Ayushman Khurana: Celebrities Who Made a Successful Jump to the Big Screen - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?