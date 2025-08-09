From Yami Gautam to Ayushman Khurana: Celebrities Who Made a Successful Jump to the Big Screen
Many prominent entertainer have made the leap from television to the silver screen, transforming their early success on the small screen into thriving film careers. Starting with tv gave them a strong fan base, polished their skills, and provided industry visibility that opened doors to Bollywood opportunities. their journey highlights how television can be a powerful launchpad, offering both exposure and experience, while their film roles showcase versatility, dedication and a willingness to take on new creative challenges. These career shifts not only brought them wider recognition but also proved that talent can transcend mediums when paired with hard work and smart choices.
Yami Gautam
Yami made her acting debut with the tv series 'chand ke paar chalo' which aired from September 2008 to February 2009. she later gained prominence through ' yeh pyaar na hoga kam' before moving to Bollywood.
Ayushman Khurana
Ayushman began his career as the winner of 'MTV Roadies 2' , giving him early fame on television, this laid the foundation for a film career marked by critically acclaimed roles in socially relevant movies.
Mrunal Thakur
Mrunal's television journey began with 'mujhse kuchh kehtu ye khamoshiyan' followed by being cast as bulbul in 'kumkum bhagya'. She debuted on the big screen with the Marathi film 'vitti dandu' in 2014 and then appeared in the Hindi film 'love sonia'
Radhika Madan
Radhika rose to fame through the tv soap 'meri aashiqui tum se hi'. She made her Bollywood debut in Vishaal Bharadwaj's 'pataakha' earning the screen award for the best female debut.
Kapil Sharma
Kapil the popular tv comedian from 'comedy nights with Kapil', made his Bollywood debut in the comedy film 'kis kisko pyaar karoon' which released on September 20, 2015. the film was both a commercial success and declared a hit.
Prachi Desai
Prachi Desai as a lead in the tv serial 'kasamh se' then successfully transitioned to films with role in 'rock on' and 'once upon a time in mumbaai' earning appreciation for both versatility and screen presence.
