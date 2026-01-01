LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news Switzerland explosion new york city mayor anushka sharma nyc mayor commercial gas rate India china drone attack bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news Switzerland explosion new york city mayor anushka sharma nyc mayor commercial gas rate India china drone attack bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news Switzerland explosion new york city mayor anushka sharma nyc mayor commercial gas rate India china drone attack bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news Switzerland explosion new york city mayor anushka sharma nyc mayor commercial gas rate India china drone attack
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news Switzerland explosion new york city mayor anushka sharma nyc mayor commercial gas rate India china drone attack bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news Switzerland explosion new york city mayor anushka sharma nyc mayor commercial gas rate India china drone attack bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news Switzerland explosion new york city mayor anushka sharma nyc mayor commercial gas rate India china drone attack bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news Switzerland explosion new york city mayor anushka sharma nyc mayor commercial gas rate India china drone attack
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • From Ziro Valley To Tirthan Valley: 6 Hidden Travel Gems in India That Offer Peaceful Views, Rich Culture And Unexplored Beauty

From Ziro Valley To Tirthan Valley: 6 Hidden Travel Gems in India That Offer Peaceful Views, Rich Culture And Unexplored Beauty

India is home to many beautiful destinations beyond the usual tourist spots. These hidden travel gems offer peaceful surroundings rich culture and breathtaking landscapes. Perfect for travelers who love offbeat experiences these places promise unforgettable memories.

Published By: Harshita Gothi Published: January 1, 2026 13:44:45 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Ziro Valley (Arunachal Pradesh)
1/7
From Ziro Valley To Tirthan Valley: 6 Hidden Travel Gems in India That Offer Peaceful Views, Rich Culture And Unexplored Beauty

Ziro Valley (Arunachal Pradesh)

Ziro Valley is known for its lush green landscapes rice fields and unique Apatani tribal culture. The valley offers cool weather scenic views and calm surroundings making it ideal for nature lovers and photographers.

You Might Be Interested In
Tirthan Valley (Himachal Pradesh)
2/7

Tirthan Valley (Himachal Pradesh)

Tirthan Valley is a quiet retreat with crystal clear rivers mountain views and charming villages. It is ideal for trout fishing trekking camping and reconnecting with nature away from city crowds.

Chopta (Uttarakhand)
3/7

Chopta (Uttarakhand)

Often called the Mini Switzerland of India Chopta is surrounded by snow clad peaks and dense forests. It serves as the base for the Tungnath and Chandrashila trek and is perfect for adventure seekers and nature lovers.

You Might Be Interested In
Majuli (Assam)
4/7

Majuli (Assam)

Majuli is the world’s largest river island located on the Brahmaputra River. It is known for its vibrant culture monasteries and scenic beauty making it a unique and peaceful travel destination.

Mandawa (Rajasthan)
5/7

Mandawa (Rajasthan)

Mandawa is a lesser known heritage town famous for its grand havelis forts and traditional Rajasthani charm. It offers a glimpse into royal history and stunning architecture without the usual tourist rush.

Gokarna (Karnataka)
6/7

Gokarna (Karnataka)

Gokarna is a serene coastal town famous for its clean beaches peaceful vibe and spiritual charm. It is a perfect alternative to crowded beach destinations offering stunning sunsets and relaxed coastal life.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This article is for informational and travel inspiration purposes only and details may change over time.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS