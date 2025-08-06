LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Eat These Fruit Before Bed: A Natural Blood Sugar Fix For People With Prediabetes

Eat These Fruit Before Bed: A Natural Blood Sugar Fix For People With Prediabetes

Struggling with prediabetes? Add these fruits to your bedtime routine for better overnight blood sugar control. Avocados, berries, cherries, apples, pears, kiwis, and oranges are rich in fiber, antioxidants, and natural compounds that stabilize glucose levels and improve sleep. Their low glycemic index and nutritional profile make them perfect for a healthy, late-night snack.

By: Last Updated: August 6, 2025 | 5:12 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Eat These Fruit Before Bed: A Natural Blood Sugar Fix For People With Prediabetes - Photo Gallery
1/7

Avocados

Avocados are healthy fats and fiber, which both prevent spikes in blood sugar, prolong digestion and help with overnight glucose control.

Eat These Fruit Before Bed: A Natural Blood Sugar Fix For People With Prediabetes - Photo Gallery
2/7

Berries

Berries are low in sugar and full of antioxidant content so they moderate fasting blood sugar and blood sugar after meals, so they are a great option for a late night snack.

Eat These Fruit Before Bed: A Natural Blood Sugar Fix For People With Prediabetes - Photo Gallery
3/7

Cherries

Cherries have melatonin and antioxidant properties especially tart cherries so they help sleep and regulate overnight blood glucose levels in prediabetic people.

Eat These Fruit Before Bed: A Natural Blood Sugar Fix For People With Prediabetes - Photo Gallery
4/7

Apples and Pears

These are both fiber fruits because the skins are left on, delaying sugar absorption and will round out your full before getting into bed.

Eat These Fruit Before Bed: A Natural Blood Sugar Fix For People With Prediabetes - Photo Gallery
5/7

Kiwi

Kiwi has serotonin and other antioxidants, and is low in sugar; this helps with a quality sleep and helps maintain overnight blood sugar.

Eat These Fruit Before Bed: A Natural Blood Sugar Fix For People With Prediabetes - Photo Gallery
6/7

Oranges

Oranges are high in fiber and vitamin C, and have a low Glycemic index rating that means sugar can be released slowly, and they help stabilize blood glucose levels.

Eat These Fruit Before Bed: A Natural Blood Sugar Fix For People With Prediabetes - Photo Gallery
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is for informational purposes only. Please consult a healthcare provider before making dietary changes, especially if you have prediabetes or other medical conditions.

Tags:

Eat These Fruit Before Bed: A Natural Blood Sugar Fix For People With Prediabetes - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Eat These Fruit Before Bed: A Natural Blood Sugar Fix For People With Prediabetes - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Eat These Fruit Before Bed: A Natural Blood Sugar Fix For People With Prediabetes - Photo Gallery
Eat These Fruit Before Bed: A Natural Blood Sugar Fix For People With Prediabetes - Photo Gallery
Eat These Fruit Before Bed: A Natural Blood Sugar Fix For People With Prediabetes - Photo Gallery
Eat These Fruit Before Bed: A Natural Blood Sugar Fix For People With Prediabetes - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?