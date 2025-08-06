Eat These Fruit Before Bed: A Natural Blood Sugar Fix For People With Prediabetes
Struggling with prediabetes? Add these fruits to your bedtime routine for better overnight blood sugar control. Avocados, berries, cherries, apples, pears, kiwis, and oranges are rich in fiber, antioxidants, and natural compounds that stabilize glucose levels and improve sleep. Their low glycemic index and nutritional profile make them perfect for a healthy, late-night snack.
Avocados
Avocados are healthy fats and fiber, which both prevent spikes in blood sugar, prolong digestion and help with overnight glucose control.
Berries
Berries are low in sugar and full of antioxidant content so they moderate fasting blood sugar and blood sugar after meals, so they are a great option for a late night snack.
Cherries
Cherries have melatonin and antioxidant properties especially tart cherries so they help sleep and regulate overnight blood glucose levels in prediabetic people.
Apples and Pears
These are both fiber fruits because the skins are left on, delaying sugar absorption and will round out your full before getting into bed.
Kiwi
Kiwi has serotonin and other antioxidants, and is low in sugar; this helps with a quality sleep and helps maintain overnight blood sugar.
Oranges
Oranges are high in fiber and vitamin C, and have a low Glycemic index rating that means sugar can be released slowly, and they help stabilize blood glucose levels.
Disclaimer
This content is for informational purposes only. Please consult a healthcare provider before making dietary changes, especially if you have prediabetes or other medical conditions.