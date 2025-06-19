Fun-Filled Summer Destinations for Kids Around Delhi-NCR

Looking for the perfect summer getaway with your kids in Delhi-NCR? Here are 7 fun-filled and educational places that are ideal for family outings and will keep your children engaged, active, and happy during the summer break.

Start with Lodhi Garden, a lush green space where kids can run freely, enjoy nature, and explore historical monuments. Deer Park is another peaceful spot with open areas, deer sightings, and plenty of shade for a relaxed day out. For a sensory treat, Garden of Five Senses offers colorful blooms, interactive sculptures, and pathways perfect for exploration.

For educational fun, head to the National Science Museum, where children can engage with interactive science exhibits. A trip to the Nehru Planetarium will spark their curiosity about the stars and space with exciting sky shows. National Bal Bhawan is a fantastic choice for creative minds, offering art, science, and cultural activities designed especially for kids.

Wrap up the summer adventure with a touch of culture and entertainment at Kingdom of Dreams, a vibrant destination filled with live shows, food, and interactive experiences.

These destinations offer the perfect mix of learning, nature, and entertainment—making summer unforgettable for both kids and parents.