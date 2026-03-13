LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
19 Minute DUBAI ali khamenei centcom Arun Savani abbas araghchi India A CBSE CTET 2026 Answer Key Out LPG crisis gautam gambhir Royal Enfield commercial LPG shortage India 19 Minute DUBAI ali khamenei centcom Arun Savani abbas araghchi India A CBSE CTET 2026 Answer Key Out LPG crisis gautam gambhir Royal Enfield commercial LPG shortage India 19 Minute DUBAI ali khamenei centcom Arun Savani abbas araghchi India A CBSE CTET 2026 Answer Key Out LPG crisis gautam gambhir Royal Enfield commercial LPG shortage India 19 Minute DUBAI ali khamenei centcom Arun Savani abbas araghchi India A CBSE CTET 2026 Answer Key Out LPG crisis gautam gambhir Royal Enfield commercial LPG shortage India
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
19 Minute DUBAI ali khamenei centcom Arun Savani abbas araghchi India A CBSE CTET 2026 Answer Key Out LPG crisis gautam gambhir Royal Enfield commercial LPG shortage India 19 Minute DUBAI ali khamenei centcom Arun Savani abbas araghchi India A CBSE CTET 2026 Answer Key Out LPG crisis gautam gambhir Royal Enfield commercial LPG shortage India 19 Minute DUBAI ali khamenei centcom Arun Savani abbas araghchi India A CBSE CTET 2026 Answer Key Out LPG crisis gautam gambhir Royal Enfield commercial LPG shortage India 19 Minute DUBAI ali khamenei centcom Arun Savani abbas araghchi India A CBSE CTET 2026 Answer Key Out LPG crisis gautam gambhir Royal Enfield commercial LPG shortage India
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Funky OTT: Release Date, Streaming Platform, Cast, Story- Everything About Vishwak Sen, Kayadu Lohar’s Telugu Romantic Movie

Funky OTT: Release Date, Streaming Platform, Cast, Story- Everything About Vishwak Sen, Kayadu Lohar’s Telugu Romantic Movie

Telugu actor Vishwak Sen is all set to entertain audiences with his upcoming romantic entertainer Funky, which also stars Kayadu Lohar in a key role. The film has already generated buzz among fans for its youthful vibe, quirky title, and romantic storyline. Here’s a deep dive into Funky OTT release date, release platform, cast, story, and more. 

Published By: Published: March 13, 2026 09:42:17 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Funky OTT Release Date
1/4
FUNKY OTT RELEASE

Funky OTT Release Date

The latest Telugu movie Funky is all set to make its OTT debut on March 13, 2026. Fans who missed the theatrical run will now be able to watch the film online.

You Might Be Interested In
Funky OTT Release Platform
2/4

Funky OTT Release Platform

Funky is going to stream on the major OTT platform Netflix. The latest Telugu movie will be available in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Funky in Hindi will stream on the platform under the title Mazzaq.

Funky Cast
3/4

Funky Cast

Funky cast members are Kayadu Lohar, Vishwak Sen, VTV Ganesh, and VK Naresh.

You Might Be Interested In
Funky Story
4/4

Funky Story

Funky story revolves around Komal, an aspiring filmmaker trying to make his mark in the industry. His debut project, ironically named Funky, turns into a major financial failure after the production budget goes wildly overboard. The mounting losses and pressure take a toll on the producer, who begins to suffer health complications due to the intense stress.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS