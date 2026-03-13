Funky OTT: Release Date, Streaming Platform, Cast, Story- Everything About Vishwak Sen, Kayadu Lohar’s Telugu Romantic Movie
Telugu actor Vishwak Sen is all set to entertain audiences with his upcoming romantic entertainer Funky, which also stars Kayadu Lohar in a key role. The film has already generated buzz among fans for its youthful vibe, quirky title, and romantic storyline. Here’s a deep dive into Funky OTT release date, release platform, cast, story, and more.
Funky OTT Release Date
The latest Telugu movie Funky is all set to make its OTT debut on March 13, 2026. Fans who missed the theatrical run will now be able to watch the film online.
Funky OTT Release Platform
Funky is going to stream on the major OTT platform Netflix. The latest Telugu movie will be available in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Funky in Hindi will stream on the platform under the title Mazzaq.
Funky Cast
Funky cast members are Kayadu Lohar, Vishwak Sen, VTV Ganesh, and VK Naresh.
Funky Story
Funky story revolves around Komal, an aspiring filmmaker trying to make his mark in the industry. His debut project, ironically named Funky, turns into a major financial failure after the production budget goes wildly overboard. The mounting losses and pressure take a toll on the producer, who begins to suffer health complications due to the intense stress.