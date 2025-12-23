LIVE TV
  • Future Of Indian Cricket: Meet The Youngest Players Likely To Debut In 2026

Future Of Indian Cricket: Meet The Youngest Players Likely To Debut In 2026

A new generation of India’s cricketing prodigies, coming from local leagues and IPL, is ready to take the world by storm. This happens when the Indian national team is going through a tactical transition which allows these new players to advance their positions.

Published: December 23, 2025 11:07:11 IST
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

The youngest player in IPL history, he is a left-handed batting prodigy who smashed a record-breaking 32-ball century for India A in 2025. He is currently signed with the Rajasthan Royals and is widely regarded as a "generational talent" with the potential for a very early international debut.

Kartik Sharma
Kartik Sharma

Kartik Sharma

A fearless wicketkeeper-batter from Rajasthan who became the joint-most expensive uncapped player in IPL history after being signed by CSK for ₹14.2 crore. Known for his clean hitting and finishing skills, he recently dominated the 2025-26 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with a strike rate of over 160.

Ashok Sharma
3/5
Ashok Sharma

Ashok Sharma

A 23-year-old express pace bowler who led the 2025 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with 22 wickets while consistently clocking speeds above 145–150 km/h. Recently signed by Gujarat Titans, he is widely regarded as one of India's most promising "hard length" bowlers after refining his skills under the guidance of Pat Cummins.

Ayush Mhatre
Ayush Mhatre

Ayush Mhatre

The Mumbai opener and India U-19 captain who has already drawn comparisons to Rohit Sharma for his technical elegance and aggressive intent. He made a splash by scoring 94 runs for CSK as an injury replacement in 2025 and holds the record for the youngest Indian to score a List A 150+.

Sahil Parakh
Sahil Parakh

Sahil Parakh

An 18-year-old batting all-rounder who shot to fame with a spectacular 109* against Australia U-19 and several high-impact cameos in the Maharashtra Premier League. Picked by Delhi Capitals for 2026, he is a rare left-handed talent who offers both top-order stability and useful leg-break bowling options.

