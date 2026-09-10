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8 Tollywood Beauties Spreading Hotness, Oozing Oomph….See Sizzling pics

The Indian Tollywood industry abounds with actresses who have mastered the art of combining both acting and fashion seamlessly. With glamorous appearances at red carpets and eye-catching photoshoots, it comes as no surprise that they keep catching everyone’s attention with their fashion sense and screen presence. Let’s have a look at eight Tollywood actresses who never fail to turn heads with their glamorous looks.

Published By: Published: September 10, 2026 21:07:32 IST
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Samantha Ruth Prabhu
1/8
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Known for her love of experimenting with various fashion styles, Samantha Ruth Prabhu always manages to amaze fans by looking amazing no matter whether it’s a glamorous western look or an elegant traditional dress. The actress is popular not only due to her fashion experiments but also because of the confidence she reveals while posing.

Rashmika Mandanna
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Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna

Being fresh and charismatic in everything she does, Rashmika Mandanna never disappoints with her fashion sense. It consists of ethnic clothes that look both sophisticated and glamorous as well as contemporary outfits that impress with elegance.

Pooja Hegde
3/8

Pooja Hegde

Popular for her fashion sense and glamorous appearances, Pooja Hegde is a girl who likes to experiment with various styles of dressing and photoshoots.

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Anushka Shetty
4/8
Anushka Shetty

Anushka Shetty

Anushka Shetty possesses a unique sense of elegance. The actress is appreciated not just for her acting skills but also because she knows how to dress up glamorously.

Kajal Aggarwal
5/8
Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal has always been one of the most recognisable faces of South Indian cinema. She often chooses elegant clothing, which makes her photoshoots timeless and luxurious.

Raashii Khanna
6/8
Raashii Khanna

Raashii Khanna

Raashii Khanna has managed to impress everyone with her elegant appearance on more than one occasion. From glamorous dresses to elegant contemporary wear, she manages to look good in every outfit.

Shriya Saran
7/8
Shriya Saran

Shriya Saran

Shriya Saran still manages to prove that elegance and glamour can go together well. Her ethnic and western outfits are usually among the most impressive social media posts.

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Tamannaah Bhatia
8/8
Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia has established herself as one who makes daring fashion choices. Her glamorous photoshoots and appearances on the red carpet always demonstrate her talent of pulling off complex attire with confidence and grace.

The Indian Tollywood industry abounds with actresses who have mastered the art of combining both acting and fashion seamlessly. With glamorous appearances at red carpets and eye-catching photoshoots, it comes as no surprise that they keep catching everyone’s attention with their fashion sense and screen presence. Let’s have a look at eight Tollywood actresses who never fail to turn heads with their glamorous looks.

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