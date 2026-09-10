8 Tollywood Beauties Spreading Hotness, Oozing Oomph….See Sizzling pics
The Indian Tollywood industry abounds with actresses who have mastered the art of combining both acting and fashion seamlessly. With glamorous appearances at red carpets and eye-catching photoshoots, it comes as no surprise that they keep catching everyone’s attention with their fashion sense and screen presence. Let’s have a look at eight Tollywood actresses who never fail to turn heads with their glamorous looks.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Known for her love of experimenting with various fashion styles, Samantha Ruth Prabhu always manages to amaze fans by looking amazing no matter whether it’s a glamorous western look or an elegant traditional dress. The actress is popular not only due to her fashion experiments but also because of the confidence she reveals while posing.
Rashmika Mandanna
Being fresh and charismatic in everything she does, Rashmika Mandanna never disappoints with her fashion sense. It consists of ethnic clothes that look both sophisticated and glamorous as well as contemporary outfits that impress with elegance.
Pooja Hegde
Popular for her fashion sense and glamorous appearances, Pooja Hegde is a girl who likes to experiment with various styles of dressing and photoshoots.
Anushka Shetty
Anushka Shetty possesses a unique sense of elegance. The actress is appreciated not just for her acting skills but also because she knows how to dress up glamorously.
Kajal Aggarwal
Kajal Aggarwal has always been one of the most recognisable faces of South Indian cinema. She often chooses elegant clothing, which makes her photoshoots timeless and luxurious.
Raashii Khanna
Raashii Khanna has managed to impress everyone with her elegant appearance on more than one occasion. From glamorous dresses to elegant contemporary wear, she manages to look good in every outfit.
Shriya Saran
Shriya Saran still manages to prove that elegance and glamour can go together well. Her ethnic and western outfits are usually among the most impressive social media posts.
Tamannaah Bhatia
Tamannaah Bhatia has established herself as one who makes daring fashion choices. Her glamorous photoshoots and appearances on the red carpet always demonstrate her talent of pulling off complex attire with confidence and grace.