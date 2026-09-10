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8 Tollywood Beauties Spreading Hotness, Oozing Oomph….See Sizzling pics

8 Tollywood Beauties Spreading Hotness, Oozing Oomph….See Sizzling pics

The Indian Tollywood industry abounds with actresses who have mastered the art of combining both acting and fashion seamlessly. With glamorous appearances at red carpets and eye-catching photoshoots, it comes as no surprise that they keep catching everyone’s attention with their fashion sense and screen presence. Let’s have a look at eight Tollywood actresses who never fail to turn heads with their glamorous looks.

1/ 8 Samantha Ruth Prabhu Samantha Ruth Prabhu Known for her love of experimenting with various fashion styles, Samantha Ruth Prabhu always manages to amaze fans by looking amazing no matter whether it’s a glamorous western look or an elegant traditional dress. The actress is popular not only due to her fashion experiments but also because of the confidence she reveals while posing.

2/ 8 Rashmika Mandanna Rashmika Mandanna Being fresh and charismatic in everything she does, Rashmika Mandanna never disappoints with her fashion sense. It consists of ethnic clothes that look both sophisticated and glamorous as well as contemporary outfits that impress with elegance.

4/ 8 Anushka Shetty Anushka Shetty Anushka Shetty possesses a unique sense of elegance. The actress is appreciated not just for her acting skills but also because she knows how to dress up glamorously.

5/ 8 Kajal Aggarwal Kajal Aggarwal Kajal Aggarwal has always been one of the most recognisable faces of South Indian cinema. She often chooses elegant clothing, which makes her photoshoots timeless and luxurious.

6/ 8 Raashii Khanna Raashii Khanna Raashii Khanna has managed to impress everyone with her elegant appearance on more than one occasion. From glamorous dresses to elegant contemporary wear, she manages to look good in every outfit.

8/ 8 Tamannaah Bhatia Tamannaah Bhatia Tamannaah Bhatia has established herself as one who makes daring fashion choices. Her glamorous photoshoots and appearances on the red carpet always demonstrate her talent of pulling off complex attire with confidence and grace.

The Indian Tollywood industry abounds with actresses who have mastered the art of combining both acting and fashion seamlessly. With glamorous appearances at red carpets and eye-catching photoshoots, it comes as no surprise that they keep catching everyone’s attention with their fashion sense and screen presence. Let’s have a look at eight Tollywood actresses who never fail to turn heads with their glamorous looks.