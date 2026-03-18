Chaitra Navratri 2026: 6 Easy and Healthy Vrat Recipes You Can Cook at Home for Light, Balanced and Energising Fasting Meals
Chaitra Navratri is the perfect time to enjoy simple, sattvic meals that are light, nutritious and easy to prepare. If you are fasting, choosing low oil, vrat friendly recipes can help you stay energised without feeling heavy. Here are 6 easy Navratri recipes you can cook at home during your fast.
Sabudana Khichdi (Light and Filling)
Sabudana khichdi is one of the most popular vrat dishes. Soak sabudana overnight, then cook it with peanuts, boiled potatoes, green chillies, and a small amount of ghee. Keep it light by using minimal oil and adding more peanuts for protein.
Samak Rice Khichdi
Also known as vrat ke chawal, samak rice is a great alternative to regular rice. Cook it with cumin seeds, chopped vegetables like carrots and beans, and a pinch of sendha namak. It is easy to digest and ideal for lunch.
Kuttu Cheela (Protein Rich Breakfast)
Kuttu atta cheela is quick to prepare and keeps you full for longer. Mix buckwheat flour with water, spices, and grated vegetables like bottle gourd. Cook on a non stick pan with very little oil for a healthy start to your day.
Makhana Kheer (Light Dessert Option)
Roasted makhanas cooked in low fat milk make a delicious and healthy dessert. Add a few chopped nuts and natural sweeteners like dates to keep calories in check.
Singhara Aloo Tikki (Crispy Yet Healthy)
Use water chestnut flour with mashed boiled potatoes to make small tikkis. Shallow fry instead of deep frying to keep it low calorie. Pair it with mint chutney for extra flavour.
Lauki Raita (Cooling and Digestive)
Grated bottle gourd mixed with fresh yogurt makes a refreshing side dish. It helps digestion and keeps the body cool during fasting days.
Disclaimer
For informational purposes only; consult a healthcare professional before making dietary changes.