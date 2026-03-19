Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 1 Guide: What to Do on Pratipada, Rituals, Puja Vidhi, What to Wear and Auspicious Practices Explained
Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 1 marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year and is dedicated to Maa Shailputri. Devotees begin the festival with Kalash Sthapana, prayers and fasting to seek blessings for health, prosperity and new beginnings.
Day 1 Significance
The first day, known as Pratipada, honors Maa Shailputri, the daughter of the mountains. She symbolizes strength, purity and stability. Worshipping her is believed to bring inner strength and remove negativity.
What to Do on Day 1
Start your day with a holy bath and clean surroundings. Perform Kalash Sthapana at an auspicious time. Offer flowers, fruits and light a diya. Chant Durga mantras and observe a fast if possible.
Puja Vidhi (Rituals)
Place a Kalash filled with water, mango leaves and coconut. Sow barley seeds near the Kalash. Invoke Maa Shailputri and offer roli, chawal, flowers and bhog like desi ghee or milk based sweets.
What to Wear & Colour of the Day
Wear yellow on Day 1 as it represents happiness, brightness, and energy. Traditional outfits like sarees, suits, or kurta sets in yellow are considered auspicious.
Fasting & Important Tips
Follow a sattvic diet including fruits, milk, and vrat friendly foods. Avoid onion, garlic, and non vegetarian food. Maintain positive thoughts, cleanliness, and devotion throughout the day.
Disclaimer
This content is based on commonly followed religious beliefs and traditional practices. Rituals and customs may vary depending on region and personal beliefs. Readers are advised to follow their family traditions or consult a knowledgeable priest for specific guidance.