Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 1 Guide: What to Do on Pratipada, Rituals, Puja Vidhi, What to Wear and Auspicious Practices Explained

Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 1 marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year and is dedicated to Maa Shailputri. Devotees begin the festival with Kalash Sthapana, prayers and fasting to seek blessings for health, prosperity and new beginnings.

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Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 1 Guide: What to Do on Pratipada, Rituals, Puja Vidhi, What to Wear and Auspicious Practices Explained