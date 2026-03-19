Dhurandhar The Revenge Fame Yami Gautam: Age, Husband, Hit Movies, Career Highlights & Lesser-Known Facts Revealed

Career Highlights

Yami Gautam started her career with television before gaining nationwide fame through advertisements, eventually making a successful Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor (2012). She went on to build a strong and versatile filmography with hits like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Bala, and A Thursday, earning praise for both commercial and performance-driven roles. Known for choosing impactful scripts and strong characters, she has steadily established herself as one of the most reliable actresses in the industry, with Dhurandhar: The Revenge adding another powerful project to her career.