Dhurandhar The Revenge Fame Yami Gautam: Age, Husband, Hit Movies, Career Highlights & Lesser-Known Facts Revealed
Yami Gautam, who is grabbing attention with her role in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, continues to impress audiences with her performances and strong screen presence. From her early days in television to becoming a successful Bollywood actress, Yami has built a career marked by impactful roles in many movies. Here is closer look at Yami Gautam’s age, husband, career journey, top movies, and some lesser-known facts that fans may find surprising.
Yami Gautam Age
Yami Gautam Dhar was born on November 28, 1988. She is 36 years old (as of 2026).
Yami Gautam Net Worth
Yami's estimated net worth is around ₹99 crore according to recent reports. Her wealth comes from acting, brand endorsements, real estate and more.
Yami Gautam Husband
Yami is married to Aditya Dhar, a film director known for movies such as Uri: The Surgical Strike. The marriage took place in 2021.
Controversy
The Haq film has faced legal notices from the Shah Bano family over alleged misrepresentation.
Career Highlights
Yami Gautam started her career with television before gaining nationwide fame through advertisements, eventually making a successful Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor (2012). She went on to build a strong and versatile filmography with hits like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Bala, and A Thursday, earning praise for both commercial and performance-driven roles. Known for choosing impactful scripts and strong characters, she has steadily established herself as one of the most reliable actresses in the industry, with Dhurandhar: The Revenge adding another powerful project to her career.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.