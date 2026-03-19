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  • Dhurandhar The Revenge Fame Yami Gautam: Age, Husband, Hit Movies, Career Highlights & Lesser-Known Facts Revealed

Dhurandhar The Revenge Fame Yami Gautam: Age, Husband, Hit Movies, Career Highlights & Lesser-Known Facts Revealed

Yami Gautam, who is grabbing attention with her role in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, continues to impress audiences with her performances and strong screen presence. From her early days in television to becoming a successful Bollywood actress, Yami has built a career marked by impactful roles in many movies. Here is closer look at Yami Gautam’s age, husband, career journey, top movies, and some lesser-known facts that fans may find surprising.

Published By: Published: March 19, 2026 18:04:58 IST
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Yami Gautam Age
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Dhurandhar The Revenge Fame Yami Gautam: Age, Husband, Hit Movies, Career Highlights & Lesser-Known Facts Revealed

Yami Gautam Age

Yami Gautam Dhar was born on November 28, 1988. She is 36 years old (as of 2026).

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Yami Gautam Net Worth
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Yami Gautam Net Worth

Yami's estimated net worth is around ₹99 crore according to recent reports. Her wealth comes from acting, brand endorsements, real estate and more.

Yami Gautam Husband
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Yami Gautam Husband

Yami is married to Aditya Dhar, a film director known for movies such as Uri: The Surgical Strike. The marriage took place in 2021.

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Controversy
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Controversy

The Haq film has faced legal notices from the Shah Bano family over alleged misrepresentation.

Career Highlights
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Career Highlights

Yami Gautam started her career with television before gaining nationwide fame through advertisements, eventually making a successful Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor (2012). She went on to build a strong and versatile filmography with hits like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Bala, and A Thursday, earning praise for both commercial and performance-driven roles. Known for choosing impactful scripts and strong characters, she has steadily established herself as one of the most reliable actresses in the industry, with Dhurandhar: The Revenge adding another powerful project to her career.

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Disclaimer
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Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

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