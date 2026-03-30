Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2026: Top Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images and WhatsApp Status to Share with Family and Friends | Date, Significance and Celebration Guide
Mahavir Jayanti 2026 is one of the most sacred festivals for the Jain community, marking the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavira, the 24th Tirthankara. Mahavir Jayanti 2026: Date and Significance: Mahavir Jayanti will be celebrated on March 31, 2026. The festival falls on the Trayodashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra. Lord Mahavira’s teachings focus on Ahimsa (non-violence), Satya (truth), Aparigraha (non-possessiveness), and self-discipline, which continue to guide millions across the world.
Top Wishes for Mahavir Jayanti 2026
May Lord Mahavira bless you with peace, happiness, and prosperity
Wishing you a life filled with truth, compassion, and harmony
May this Mahavir Jayanti bring positivity and spiritual growth into your life
Let us follow the path of non-violence and kindness shown by Lord Mahavira
Warm wishes to you and your family on this holy occasion
Best Messages to Share
On this auspicious day, may Lord Mahavira guide you towards the path of righteousness and inner peace
Let us remember and follow the teachings of truth and non-violence in our daily lives
Celebrate Mahavir Jayanti by spreading love, kindness, and compassion
May your heart be filled with purity and your life with simplicity
Let this day inspire you to lead a life of discipline and spiritual awareness
Inspirational Quotes by Lord Mahavira
“Non-violence is the highest religion”
“Live and allow others to live; hurt no one”
“A man is great by deeds, not by birth”
“All living beings deserve compassion”
“Silence and self-control lead to inner peace”
WhatsApp Status Ideas
Follow the path of Ahimsa this Mahavir Jayanti
Peace begins with you
Live simply, think purely, act kindly
Celebrate Mahavir Jayanti with love and devotion
Spread kindness, today and every day
Mahavir Jayanti Celebration Ideas
Devotees visit Jain temples, offer prayers, participate in Rath Yatras, and engage in charitable activities. Many also observe fasting and practice meditation to purify the mind and soul.