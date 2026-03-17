Meet Sanju Samson Wife Charulatha Remesh— The Elegant Force Behind CSK and T20 World Cup Hero | In Pics
Explore the life of Charulatha Remesh, the wife of Indian cricket star Sanju Samson. From their college romance at Mar Ivanios to her role as his biggest supporter during the T20 World Cup and IPL, see the best photos of this elegant pair.
A Long-Standing Romance
Charulatha and Sanju’s love story began during their graduation days at Mar Ivanios College in Thiruvananthapuram. What started as a simple friendship quickly blossomed into a lifelong bond. Photo: Instagram
College Sweethearts
Sanju reportedly sent Charulatha a friend request on Facebook years ago. The two spent five years getting to know each other before deciding to take the next step in their relationship. Photo: Instagram
Educational Background
Charulatha is an achiever in her own right. She completed her schooling in Thiruvananthapuram and went on to pursue a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degree in Chemistry. Photo: Instagram
Post-Graduate Success
Continuing her academic journey, she earned her Master’s degree in Human Resources. Her professional background adds a layer of quiet sophistication to her public persona. Photo: Instagram
A Private Ceremony
The couple tied the knot on December 22, 2018. It was a low-key, secular ceremony held at a resort in Kovalam, attended only by close family and friends, away from the typical media frenzy. Photo: Instagram
Support System
Whether it is the highs of a T20 World Cup win or the intense pressure of the IPL, Charulatha is frequently seen in the stands. She is widely considered Sanju’s "calm in the storm." Photo: Instagram
Shared Roots
Both Charulatha and Sanju hail from Kerala. While Sanju’s career takes them all over the world, they remain deeply connected to their Malayali roots and traditions. Photo: Instagram
The Elegant Force
Known for her minimalist and elegant fashion sense, Charulatha avoids the typical "glitz" of the WAGs (Wives and Girlfriends) spotlight, choosing instead to support Sanju with quiet dignity. Photo: Instagram