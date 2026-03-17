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  • Meet Sanju Samson Wife Charulatha Remesh— The Elegant Force Behind CSK and T20 World Cup Hero | In Pics

Meet Sanju Samson Wife Charulatha Remesh— The Elegant Force Behind CSK and T20 World Cup Hero | In Pics

Explore the life of Charulatha Remesh, the wife of Indian cricket star Sanju Samson. From their college romance at Mar Ivanios to her role as his biggest supporter during the T20 World Cup and IPL, see the best photos of this elegant pair. 

Published By: Published: March 17, 2026 17:47:05 IST
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Sanju Samson and wife Charulatha Remesh in traditional attire during their wedding ceremony in Kovalam
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A Long-Standing Romance

Charulatha and Sanju’s love story began during their graduation days at Mar Ivanios College in Thiruvananthapuram. What started as a simple friendship quickly blossomed into a lifelong bond. Photo: Instagram

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A vintage photo of Sanju Samson and Charulatha Remesh from their college days at Mar Ivanios College
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College Sweethearts

Sanju reportedly sent Charulatha a friend request on Facebook years ago. The two spent five years getting to know each other before deciding to take the next step in their relationship. Photo: Instagram

Charulatha Remesh smiling and cheering from the grandstand during a high-stakes T20 match
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Educational Background

Charulatha is an achiever in her own right. She completed her schooling in Thiruvananthapuram and went on to pursue a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degree in Chemistry. Photo: Instagram

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Charulatha Remesh looking elegant in a classic Kerala Kasavu saree for a festive celebration
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Post-Graduate Success

Continuing her academic journey, she earned her Master’s degree in Human Resources. Her professional background adds a layer of quiet sophistication to her public persona. Photo: Instagram

Sanju Samson and Charulatha Remesh sharing a quiet moment during a vacation at a scenic beach
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A Private Ceremony

The couple tied the knot on December 22, 2018. It was a low-key, secular ceremony held at a resort in Kovalam, attended only by close family and friends, away from the typical media frenzy. Photo: Instagram

Sanju Samson posing with the T20 World Cup trophy alongside his wife Charulatha Remesh
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Support System

Whether it is the highs of a T20 World Cup win or the intense pressure of the IPL, Charulatha is frequently seen in the stands. She is widely considered Sanju’s "calm in the storm." Photo: Instagram

Charulatha Remesh dressed in sophisticated smart-casual wear for a public event with Sanju
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Shared Roots

Both Charulatha and Sanju hail from Kerala. While Sanju’s career takes them all over the world, they remain deeply connected to their Malayali roots and traditions. Photo: Instagram

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A close-up portrait of Charulatha Remesh highlighting her minimalist and elegant style
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The Elegant Force

Known for her minimalist and elegant fashion sense, Charulatha avoids the typical "glitz" of the WAGs (Wives and Girlfriends) spotlight, choosing instead to support Sanju with quiet dignity. Photo: Instagram

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