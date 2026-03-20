Mrunal Thakur’s ‘Dacoit: A Love Story’ Release Date, OTT Platform Revealed, Cast, Plot & Storyline – Everything You Need To Know
Mrunal Thakur’s ‘Dacoit: A Love Story’ Release Date, OTT Platform Revealed, Cast, Plot & Storyline – Everything You Need To Know
Release Date Update
Dacoit: A Love Story' Pushes Indian Release Date To March 2026. The action-thriller film is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 10, 2026.
OTT Platform Details
The Telugu action romantic thriller Dacoit: A Love Story, will later stream on Prime Video.
Cast & Crew
The film features Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles, bringing a fresh and exciting pairing to the screen. It is directed by Shaneil Deo, known for his visually rich storytelling style.
Plot & Storyline
“Dacoit: A Love Story” revolves around a fugitive criminal whose life changes after falling in love, leading to an emotional conflict between his past and a possible new future. The film blends intense action, romance, and drama, offering a layered narrative about love, redemption, and survival.
Why The Film Is Creating Buzz
With a unique concept, strong performances, and a mix of romance and crime drama, “Dacoit: A Love Story” has already generated significant excitement. The chemistry between Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh, along with its gripping storyline, makes it a highly anticipated release.
Disclaimer
The above information is based on currently available reports and announcements. Official details regarding release date and OTT platform may change as per the filmmakers.