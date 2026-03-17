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  • In PICS: From Babar Azam to Shaheen Afridi — A Look at All PSL 2026 Captains

In PICS: From Babar Azam to Shaheen Afridi — A Look at All PSL 2026 Captains

The league reaches its first major milestone through this edition because it expands from six teams to eight providing fresh entertainment options which will help new players develop their skills. 

Published By: Published: March 17, 2026 18:02:33 IST
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PSL 2026 to Begin on March 26
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PSL 2026 to Begin on March 26

The captains for the 2026 Pakistan Super League (PSL 11) have officially been confirmed as franchises finalize preparations for the upcoming season. The tournament, organised by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), is set to begin on 26 March 2026 and will run until 3 May 2026 across multiple cities in Pakistan. (Photo Credits: X)

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Babar Azam
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Babar Azam

Peshawar Zamli will be led by Babar Azam in PSL 2026. (Photo Credits: X)

Saud Shakeel
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Saud Shakeel

Quetta Gladiators have appointed Saud Shakeel as the captain for the upcoming edition of PSL. (Photo Credits: X)

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Shaheen Afridi
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Shaheen Afridi

Lahore Qalandars have seen success under Shaheen Afridi and the franchise has decided to continue with the left-hander. (Photo Credits: X)

David Warner
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David Warner

Karachi Kings have appointed experienced opener and aggressive batter David Warner as the skipper. (Photo Credits: X)

Shadab Khan
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Shadab Khan

The Islamabad United will be led by all-rounder Shadab Khan. (Photo Credits: X)

Ashton Turner
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Ashton Turner

Former champions Multan Sultans have appointed Ashton Turner as the captain of the side. (Photo Credits: X)

Marnus Labuschagne
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Marnus Labuschagne

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne has been appointed as the captain of another new team Hyderabad Kingsmen. (Photo Credits: X)

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Mohammad Rizwan
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Mohammad Rizwan

The newly introduced Pindiz side will have Mohammad Rizwan as the skipper. (Photo Credits: X)

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