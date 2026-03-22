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  • Raftaar Fame Keerthy Suresh: Age, Career Highlights, Net Worth, Relationships & Controversies Explained | Latest Updates

Raftaar Fame Keerthy Suresh: Age, Career Highlights, Net Worth, Relationships & Controversies Explained | Latest Updates

Keerthy Suresh has emerged as one of the most versatile and celebrated actresses in Indian cinema. Known for her powerful performances and strong screen presence, she gained nationwide recognition after her award-winning roles and continues to stay in the spotlight with projects like Raftaar.

Published By: Published: March 22, 2026 16:28:06 IST
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Age & Early Life
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Raftaar Fame Keerthy Suresh: Age, Career Highlights, Net Worth, Relationships & Controversies Explained | Latest Updates

Age & Early Life

Date of Birth: October 17, 1992
Age (2026): 33 Years
Birthplace: Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Keerthy comes from a film background. Her father is a well-known producer and her mother is a former actress, which naturally influenced her early interest in cinema.

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Career Highlights
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Career Highlights

Keerthy Suresh is a celebrated South Indian actress known for her versatile roles in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema. She achieved massive critical acclaim and a National Film Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of Savitri in the biopic Mahanati (2018). Other major highlights include successful roles in Rajini Murugan, Remo, Sarkar, and Dasara.

Net Worth
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Net Worth

Estimated Net Worth (2026): ₹40–50 Crore
Income Sources: Films, brand endorsements, appearances
Keerthy is among the highest-paid actresses in the South Indian film industry, with a strong presence in endorsements and digital campaigns.

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Relationships
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Relationships

Actress Keerthy Suresh married her long-time boyfriend, Antony Thattil, in a private ceremony in Goa on December 12, 2024, following a 15-year relationship. Antony is a Dubai-based engineer and businessman. The couple began dating when Keerthy was in 12th grade, sustaining their relationship through long-distance before marrying.

Controversies
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Controversies

hiranjeevi vs. Vijay Dance Comment (2024–2025): The most significant recent controversy involved her remark during promotions for Raghu Thatha, where she picked Tamil actor Thalapathy Vijay over Telugu Megastar Chiranjeevi as a better dancer. This triggered backlash from Chiranjeevi's fans and created a fan war. She later apologized and clarified her statement during the Revolver Rita promotions in November 2025, stating she meant no disrespect and that both are legends.

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Disclaimer
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Disclaimer

This article is based on publicly available information, media reports, and industry estimates. Personal life details may vary as the actress maintains privacy regarding her relationships and personal matters.

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