Raftaar Fame Keerthy Suresh: Age, Career Highlights, Net Worth, Relationships & Controversies Explained | Latest Updates

Controversies

hiranjeevi vs. Vijay Dance Comment (2024–2025): The most significant recent controversy involved her remark during promotions for Raghu Thatha, where she picked Tamil actor Thalapathy Vijay over Telugu Megastar Chiranjeevi as a better dancer. This triggered backlash from Chiranjeevi's fans and created a fan war. She later apologized and clarified her statement during the Revolver Rita promotions in November 2025, stating she meant no disrespect and that both are legends.