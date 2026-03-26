Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen Review: Cast, Plot, Storyline and Where to Watch Online
Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen is a psychological horror series that leans heavily into dread, paranoia and unsettling family dynamics. Backed by the creators of Stranger Things, the show delivers a slow burning but deeply disturbing experience that stays with you long after watching. It blends supernatural horror with emotional drama, making it both haunting and thought provoking.
Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen Review
The series focuses more on psychological tension than jump scares. It builds a constant sense of unease through its eerie visuals and slow unfolding narrative. The storytelling feels layered, combining horror with relationship anxiety and fear of commitment.
What works best is the atmosphere. Every scene feels unsettling, especially as the story moves into a remote setting filled with strange energy and disturbing behavior. The horror grows gradually, making the experience more intense and immersive.
Cast
The series features a strong and compelling cast:
Camila Morrone as Rachel & Adam DiMarco as Nicky
Jennifer Jason Leigh
Ted Levine
Gus Birney
Karla Crome
Jeff Wilbusch
Camila Morrone and Adam DiMarco star as the main couple. Performances feel raw and emotionally grounded, especially Camila Morrone who carries the psychological weight of the story.
Plot
The series covers a "doomed wedding," where an unsettling atmosphere builds in the week leading up to the ceremony.
Storyline
The story follows Rachel and Nicky, a couple preparing for their wedding. They travel to a remote family estate where things begin to feel off almost immediately. As the wedding day approaches, strange events and disturbing signs start to appear. Rachel begins to question her surroundings, her relationship and the truth hidden within the family.
Where to Watch Online
OTT Platform: Netflix