Top 5 Destination Wedding Locations in India Couples Are Obsessed With | In Pics

Luxurious destination weddings in India commonly take place in Udaipur, Jaipur, Goa, Jodhpur, and Kerala, with costs typically ranging from ₹30 lakhs to over ₹5 crores for 100–300 guests, depending on the venue and grandeur. Top choices include lakefront palaces, royal heritage forts, and beach resorts.