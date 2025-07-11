LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
Live TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Games that help in mind development of children Without Screen Time

Games that help in mind development of children Without Screen Time

In a world full of screens, it’s important to give children opportunities to develop their mind through real world play. Here are 10 simple fun and brain boosting games that support mental health development and can be  played at home or in classroom.

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: July 11, 2025 | 12:04 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Games that help in mind development of children Without Screen Time - Gallery Image
1/7

Puzzles

Puzzles including jigsaw puzzle, word puzzle or maybe a number puzzle. They help in problem solving and spatial thinking. They are best for solo or quite time play.

Games that help in mind development of children Without Screen Time - Gallery Image
2/7

Board Games

Board games include Ludo, snakes and ladders or chess. They help in boosting patience, planning and logic. Chess is especially great for strategic thinking.

Games that help in mind development of children Without Screen Time - Gallery Image
3/7

Building Blocks

Playing with Lego or wooden blocks helps creativity, design thinking and hand-eye coordination. Kids visualize and construct their own ideas.

Games that help in mind development of children Without Screen Time - Gallery Image
4/7

Treasure Hunt

It helps in boosting critical thinking, teamwork and map reading. One can play it indoors or outdoors with clues and friends.

Games that help in mind development of children Without Screen Time - Gallery Image
5/7

Story Building

Each person adds a sentence to a growing story. This is how the game is played. It helps in boosting imagination, story telling and vocabulary of the child.

Games that help in mind development of children Without Screen Time - Gallery Image
6/7

Origami/Craft Activities

Origami helps in boosting creativity, patience and teaching a child how to follow instructions. It also strengthens fine motor skills.

Games that help in mind development of children Without Screen Time - Gallery Image
7/7

Word or Math Flashcards

Try "quiz rounds" with math or spelling flashcards. It helps in academic confidence, building up speed and recalling.

Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

Games that help in mind development of children Without Screen Time - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?