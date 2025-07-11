Games that help in mind development of children Without Screen Time
In a world full of screens, it’s important to give children opportunities to develop their mind through real world play. Here are 10 simple fun and brain boosting games that support mental health development and can be played at home or in classroom.
Puzzles
Puzzles including jigsaw puzzle, word puzzle or maybe a number puzzle. They help in problem solving and spatial thinking. They are best for solo or quite time play.
Board Games
Board games include Ludo, snakes and ladders or chess. They help in boosting patience, planning and logic. Chess is especially great for strategic thinking.
Building Blocks
Playing with Lego or wooden blocks helps creativity, design thinking and hand-eye coordination. Kids visualize and construct their own ideas.
Treasure Hunt
It helps in boosting critical thinking, teamwork and map reading. One can play it indoors or outdoors with clues and friends.
Story Building
Each person adds a sentence to a growing story. This is how the game is played. It helps in boosting imagination, story telling and vocabulary of the child.
Origami/Craft Activities
Origami helps in boosting creativity, patience and teaching a child how to follow instructions. It also strengthens fine motor skills.
Word or Math Flashcards
Try "quiz rounds" with math or spelling flashcards. It helps in academic confidence, building up speed and recalling.
Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.