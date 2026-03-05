Gandhi Talks: OTT Release, Cast, Plot & Storyline – All You Need to Know About Triptii Dimri’s Film

The silent social drama Gandhi Talks has generated curiosity among movie lovers for its unique storytelling style. Starring Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy and Aditi Rao Hydari, the film stands out because it tells its story without any dialogues, relying entirely on visuals, expressions, and music. Directed by Kishor Pandurang Belekar, the film blends black comedy with social commentary, making it one of the most experimental Indian films in recent years.