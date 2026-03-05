Gandhi Talks: OTT Release, Cast, Plot & Storyline – All You Need to Know About Triptii Dimri’s Film
The silent social drama Gandhi Talks has generated curiosity among movie lovers for its unique storytelling style. Starring Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy and Aditi Rao Hydari, the film stands out because it tells its story without any dialogues, relying entirely on visuals, expressions, and music. Directed by Kishor Pandurang Belekar, the film blends black comedy with social commentary, making it one of the most experimental Indian films in recent years.
OTT Release
Gandhi Talks is set to premiere on the OTT platform ZEE5 on March 6, 2026. The film will be available in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, allowing a wider digital audience to experience this silent cinematic experiment.
Cast
The film features a strong ensemble cast from different film industries:
Vijay Sethupathi
Arvind Swamy
Aditi Rao Hydari
Siddharth Jadhav
Plot
The story of Gandhi Talks revolves around the struggles of individuals in a modern urban society where money and survival often clash with moral values. The narrative follows characters from different backgrounds whose lives intersect through unexpected events, highlighting themes of greed, desperation, and redemption.
Storyline
What makes the film unique is its silent storytelling format. Instead of dialogues, the narrative unfolds through expressive performances, visual cues, and a powerful musical score. The film explores how human choices, social pressures, and financial struggles shape people’s lives in a complex urban world.
Music
Music plays a crucial role in Gandhi Talks because the film is presented in a silent format with no dialogues. The background score, composed by A. R. Rahman, helps convey emotions, tension, and the overall narrative. His powerful compositions guide the audience through the story, making the music an essential storytelling element in the film.
Disclaimer
This content is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Release dates, streaming availability, and other details may change as per the official announcements by the filmmakers or streaming platforms.