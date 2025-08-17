Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 6 Must Visit Ganesh Chaturthi Pandals In Delhi Near Your Home, Check Here

Ganesh Mandir, Connaught Place

The Ganesh Mandir in Delhi is one of the oldest and the most frequented temples of the Lord Ganesha with a grand statue of the deity being served by the priests whose origin dates to South India. During the course of the festival which lasts ten days, aartis or special aartis, enlivened with ritual and devotion are performed in high spirits. A shrine of the Navagraha is found in the temple too, adding dimension to the spiritual experience. The cultural flavor of the surrounding, which is made up of food stalls and the nearby Bengali Sweet Market, will make your experience all the more delicious as you sniff at the sight of all those modaks nearby.