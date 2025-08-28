Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: From Govinda to Salman Khan Bollywood Celebrities Welcome Ganpati with Glam, Love, and Dhol
Bollywood is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 with unmatched love, style, and the energetic beats of the dhol. From Govinda and Anita Ahuja to Salman Khan and Ananya Pandey, these stars are making this Ganesh Chaturthi more special and iconic. Let’s join and take a glimpse of their Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 celebrations.
Soha Ali Khan
Soha Ali Khan is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with her husband Kunal Khemu and daughter Inaaya Naumi Khemu. The family is looking adorable as Soha and Inaaya did twinning in the same colour traditional outfits. Meanwhile, Kunal opts for a Purple long kurta with white pants.
Ananya Pandey
Ananya Pandey shares her Ganesh Chaturthi moments with her whole family and dog. She wore an elegant white kurta with brown and silver shimmery detailing on it. Her Ganpati pandal looks aesthetic and calm in the backdrop of multiple flowers.
Sharvari
Sharvari celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with her mother and sister in a loving way. She wore a traditional saree with calming colours. She shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram showcasing an orange, cute little Ganesh idol, and decoration of marigold garlands.
Govinda
Govinda and Anita Ahuja silenced all the rumours of divorce by celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with their son. The power-packed duo looks adorable in tiwning outfit.
Salman Khan
Salman Khan brought home Ganpati with all excitement and devotion. He was seen celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with his whole family.
Sonu Sood
Sonu Sood shared a glimpse of his Ganesh Chaturthi celebration with his wife, Sonali and their sons Ishant and Ayaan. Sonu wore a white chikankari kurta, and his wife Sonali was stunned in a purple embroidered suit.