Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations Across India: Different States, Unique Traditions, Shared Devotion

Andhra Pradesh & Telangana

One of the most colorful festivals during the year happens in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, namely Ganesh Chaturthi. Pandals are done up elaborately, there are celebrations of culture and bhajans and the streets come alive to the music. They erect Idols (which are very often in large sizes and sometimes with exquisite patterns) in the neighborhoods and temples and raise them up some plinth so that people may have darshan of them. It is a performance that gives it a festive atmosphere with communal prayers and customary dances on top of the rituals. One may witness processions, especially, during Ganesh Nimajjanam (immersion) where one may find music, beating of drums and moving crowds. In regions like Hyderabad worshipped deities like the Khairatabad Ganesh turns out to be a big attraction. It is a celebration that unites people in the society on the basis of faith, joviality and cultural heritage.