LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Ganesh Chaturthi Gift Ideas 2025: From Sweets To Hampers

Ganesh Chaturthi Gift Ideas 2025: From Sweets To Hampers

Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival of love and devotion towards Lord Ganesha. Families gather and celebrate with thoughtful gifting and prayers. These gifts show respect and appreciation for your family and friends. Choosing the right gift for your loved ones that is practical and memorable can be tough. But don’t worry, here is a list of 7 gift ideas that are perfect for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025.

By: Last Updated: August 25, 2025 | 5:57 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Traditional sweets like modaks
1/7

Traditional sweets like modaks

Modaks are a must-have for the festival. Laddus are a popular sweet loved by everyone. Choose attractive packaging to make your gift more special.

Pooja Essentials
2/7

Pooja Essentials

Coconuts symbolize purity and prosperity in the pooja rituals. Incense sticks enhance the spiritual atmosphere during the festival.

Ganesh Idols and Figurines
3/7

Ganesh Idols and Figurines

Small brass idols are perfect for keeping in homes or cars. The eco friendly ganesh statues are safe for immersion during visarjan.

Decorative Items
4/7

Decorative Items

Diya sets and candles brighten up the pooja space with festive lighting. Fresh flowers like marigold add color and fragrance.

Dry Fruits and Edibles
5/7

Dry Fruits and Edibles

Mixed nuts including almonds, cashews and pistachios are luxurious and healthy. Premium chocolates are a modern treat that everyone loves. Try combining both of these for an elegant presentation.

Aromatic and Wellness Gifts
6/7

Aromatic and Wellness Gifts

Essential oil diffusers create a calm and fragrant home environment. Scented candles add both aroma and ambiance to pooja spaces.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?