Gaurav Khanna Birthday Bash: Bigg Boss 19 Winner Shares ‘Adult Wali Pappi’ with Wife Akansha Chamola; Amaal Mallik, Kunickaa, Mridul, Abhishek Join Celebration
Gaurav Khanna’s 44 birthday celebration turned into a lively star-studded affair, grabbing instant attention on social media. The Anupamma actor organised a celebratory bash attended by Salman Khan show Bigg Boss 19 contestants including Amal Mallik, Mridul Tiwari, Pranit More, Abhishek Bajaj, Ahnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, and others.
Gaurav Khanna Birthday Party
Take a look at Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna's birthday party, which he celebrated with his wife, Akansha Chamola and Salman Khan’s show contestants.
Gaurav Khanna Shares Kiss With Wife Akansha Chamola
Gaurav Khanna shares a kiss with his wife, Akansha Chamola, while cutting his birthday cake. His wife was seen asking Bigg Boss 19 winner to do viral ‘adult wali pappi.’
Gaurav Khanna With Amaal Mallik
Music composer Amaal Mallik also made a stylish appearance at Gaurav Khanna birthday party, adding star power to the celebration.
Gaurav Khanna With Mridul Tiwari
Gaurav Khanna was seen sharing a fun and lively moment with popular content creator Mridul Tiwari at Bigg Boss 19 winner birthday bash.
Gaurav Khanna With kunickaa
Gaurav Khanna was also spotted posing with actress Kunickaa and her son Ayaan at his birthday celebration, sharing warm interaction despite their endless fight in Bigg Boss 19.
Gaurav Khanna With Abhishek Sharma
Gaurav Khanna was also seen sharing a candid moment with Abhishek Sharma, Ashnoor, Awez, and Nagma, sharing a Bigg Boss 19 contestants reunion.
Gaurav Khanna With Hussain Kuwajerwala
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi star Hussain Kuwajerwala also attended Gaurav Khanna's birthday. The two actors were seen dancing together and enjoying the event.