LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ipl diabetes Comex silver all-time high DOANLD TRUMP C5 grouping latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci business news ipl diabetes Comex silver all-time high DOANLD TRUMP C5 grouping latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci business news ipl diabetes Comex silver all-time high DOANLD TRUMP C5 grouping latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci business news ipl diabetes Comex silver all-time high DOANLD TRUMP C5 grouping latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci business news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ipl diabetes Comex silver all-time high DOANLD TRUMP C5 grouping latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci business news ipl diabetes Comex silver all-time high DOANLD TRUMP C5 grouping latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci business news ipl diabetes Comex silver all-time high DOANLD TRUMP C5 grouping latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci business news ipl diabetes Comex silver all-time high DOANLD TRUMP C5 grouping latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci business news
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Gaurav Khanna Birthday Bash: Bigg Boss 19 Winner Shares ‘Adult Wali Pappi’ with Wife Akansha Chamola; Amaal Mallik, Kunickaa, Mridul, Abhishek Join Celebration

Gaurav Khanna Birthday Bash: Bigg Boss 19 Winner Shares ‘Adult Wali Pappi’ with Wife Akansha Chamola; Amaal Mallik, Kunickaa, Mridul, Abhishek Join Celebration

Gaurav Khanna’s 44 birthday celebration turned into a lively star-studded affair, grabbing instant attention on social media. The Anupamma actor organised a celebratory bash attended by Salman Khan show Bigg Boss 19 contestants including Amal Mallik, Mridul Tiwari, Pranit More, Abhishek Bajaj, Ahnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, and others. 

By: Last Updated: December 12, 2025 | 4:59 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Gaurav Khanna Birthday Party
1/7

Gaurav Khanna Birthday Party

Take a look at Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna's birthday party, which he celebrated with his wife, Akansha Chamola and Salman Khan’s show contestants.

Gaurav Khanna Shares Kiss With Wife Akansha Chamola
2/7

Gaurav Khanna Shares Kiss With Wife Akansha Chamola

Gaurav Khanna shares a kiss with his wife, Akansha Chamola, while cutting his birthday cake. His wife was seen asking Bigg Boss 19 winner to do viral ‘adult wali pappi.’

Gaurav Khanna With Amaal Mallik
3/7

Gaurav Khanna With Amaal Mallik

Music composer Amaal Mallik also made a stylish appearance at Gaurav Khanna birthday party, adding star power to the celebration.

Gaurav Khanna With Mridul Tiwari
4/7

Gaurav Khanna With Mridul Tiwari

Gaurav Khanna was seen sharing a fun and lively moment with popular content creator Mridul Tiwari at Bigg Boss 19 winner birthday bash.

Gaurav Khanna With kunickaa
5/7

Gaurav Khanna With kunickaa

Gaurav Khanna was also spotted posing with actress Kunickaa and her son Ayaan at his birthday celebration, sharing warm interaction despite their endless fight in Bigg Boss 19.

Gaurav Khanna With Abhishek Sharma
6/7

Gaurav Khanna With Abhishek Sharma

Gaurav Khanna was also seen sharing a candid moment with Abhishek Sharma, Ashnoor, Awez, and Nagma, sharing a Bigg Boss 19 contestants reunion.

Gaurav Khanna With Hussain Kuwajerwala
7/7

Gaurav Khanna With Hussain Kuwajerwala

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi star Hussain Kuwajerwala also attended Gaurav Khanna's birthday. The two actors were seen dancing together and enjoying the event.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS