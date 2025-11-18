LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Al Falah University delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist asia cup 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news Al Falah University delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist asia cup 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news Al Falah University delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist asia cup 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news Al Falah University delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist asia cup 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Al Falah University delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist asia cup 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news Al Falah University delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist asia cup 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news Al Falah University delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist asia cup 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news Al Falah University delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist asia cup 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Gaurav Khanna’s Wife Akanksha Chamola SHOCKING Secrets Revealed! Age Gap, Career, Marriage & Bigg Boss 19 Highlights

Gaurav Khanna’s Wife Akanksha Chamola SHOCKING Secrets Revealed! Age Gap, Career, Marriage & Bigg Boss 19 Highlights

Gaurav Khanna is making headlines in Bigg Boss 19, and viewers are suddenly curious about his wife, Akanksha Chamola. Their relationship, age gap, and parenting have become a major talking point online. Akanksha, though not very active in the limelight has a strong identity in the TV industry. Here’s everything you need to know about Gaurav Khanna’s wife.

By: Last Updated: November 18, 2025 | 2:45 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Gaurav Khanna's Wife
1/6

Gaurav Khanna's Wife

Gaurav Khanna is married to Akanksha Chamola, who is also an actress. She was born and raised in Mumbai. Akanksha completed her postgraduate degree in Commerce before pursuing acting.

Akanksha Chamola Career
2/6

Akanksha Chamola Career

She made her TV debut in 2015 with the show Swaragini. She later appeared in series like Bhootu (2017), Can You See Me (2022), and Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye.

Akanksha Chamola & Gaurav Khanna
3/6

Akanksha Chamola & Gaurav Khanna

The two met during a TV audition. Gaurav apparently introduced himself under a fake name "Rakesh" to start the conversation. They dated for a while, Gaurav proposed romantically and they married in November 2016.

Gourav Khanna & Wife Age Gap
4/6

Gourav Khanna & Wife Age Gap

There is an age gap of around 9-10 years between Gaurav and Akanksha. According to interviews, this gap works for them: Akanksha calls Gaurav mature and composed, while he appreciates her spontaneity.

Gaurav Khanna Child
5/6

Gaurav Khanna Child

On Bigg Boss 19, Gaurav revealed that he wants children, but Akanksha does not at the moment. He respects her decision, calling it a love marriage and saying, "whatever she says, I have to agree."

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS