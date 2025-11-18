Gaurav Khanna’s Wife Akanksha Chamola SHOCKING Secrets Revealed! Age Gap, Career, Marriage & Bigg Boss 19 Highlights
Gaurav Khanna is making headlines in Bigg Boss 19, and viewers are suddenly curious about his wife, Akanksha Chamola. Their relationship, age gap, and parenting have become a major talking point online. Akanksha, though not very active in the limelight has a strong identity in the TV industry. Here’s everything you need to know about Gaurav Khanna’s wife.
Gaurav Khanna's Wife
Gaurav Khanna is married to Akanksha Chamola, who is also an actress. She was born and raised in Mumbai. Akanksha completed her postgraduate degree in Commerce before pursuing acting.
Akanksha Chamola Career
She made her TV debut in 2015 with the show Swaragini. She later appeared in series like Bhootu (2017), Can You See Me (2022), and Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye.
Akanksha Chamola & Gaurav Khanna
The two met during a TV audition. Gaurav apparently introduced himself under a fake name "Rakesh" to start the conversation. They dated for a while, Gaurav proposed romantically and they married in November 2016.
Gourav Khanna & Wife Age Gap
There is an age gap of around 9-10 years between Gaurav and Akanksha. According to interviews, this gap works for them: Akanksha calls Gaurav mature and composed, while he appreciates her spontaneity.
Gaurav Khanna Child
On Bigg Boss 19, Gaurav revealed that he wants children, but Akanksha does not at the moment. He respects her decision, calling it a love marriage and saying, "whatever she says, I have to agree."
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.