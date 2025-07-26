From Self-Conscious to Confident: Gen Zs Guide to Body Positivity in Intimacy

Let’s be honest—getting close with someone when you’re not fully feeling yourself? It’s not always easy. A lot of Gen Z deals with stuff like stretch marks, bloating, body hair, or just feeling meh about how they look. Sometimes, it’s your own thoughts that kill the vibe more than anything else. This guide’s here to help you drop that shame and feel better in your skin. ‘Cause real body positivity in intimacy isn’t about being perfect—it’s about being chill, real, and comfy with yourself (and whoever you’re with).

If you’ve ever typed “how to feel confident in bed” or searched for Gen Z intimacy tips, this one’s got your back.