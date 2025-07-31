Top 6 Gen Z Celebs Who Started in Bollywood as Assistant Directors
Bollywood industry is introducing us to fresh Gen Z celeb faces. But not every Gen Z celeb got a big break right away. Some of them started behind the camera as Assistant Directors. They did all the hard work, took notes, learned everything quietly on set, and slowly got themselves ready for their meeting with the camera. These Bollywood Gen Z stars show us that passion, patience, and real struggle always pays off in the end.
Ahaan Panday
Actor Ahaan Panday worked as an assistant director for Sohail Khan and Shujaat Saudagar for Freaky Ali and Rock on 2, respectively. The actor made his big-screen debut with his blockbuster movie Saiyaara, which got massive popularity.
Ibrahim Ali Khan
Actor Ibrahim Ali Khan worked as an assistant director for Karan Johar on his film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. In 2025, Ibrahim made her acting debut with the Netflix series Nadaaniyan under Karan Johar’s company Dharmatic Entertainment.
Sharvari Wagh
Actress Sharvari Wagh began her career as an assistant director in the movies Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Bajirao Mastani, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety under directors Luv Ranjan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali in 2015. She made her acting debut with ‘The Forgotten Army- Azaadi Ke Liye’ Amazon Prime series directed by Kabir Khan. Later, she made her film debut with ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ under Yash Raj Films.
Shanaya Kapoor
Actress Shanaya Kapoor began her film career as an assistant director on Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The actress made her acting debut through the music video alongside Guru Randhawa and her screen debut with the box office bomb Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, directed by Santosh Singh.
Veer Pahariya
Actor Veer Pahariya began her career as an assistant director for Amar Kaushik on the movie Bhediya. Later, he made his acting debut with the film ‘Sky Force’ alongside Akshay Kumar.
Babil Khan
Babil Khan worked as a camera assistant in the Qarib Qarib Single movie. In 2022, he made his acting debut with Qala, directed by Anvita Dutt.
Disclaimer
The information in this photo gallery is based on publicly available sources and media reports. While efforts have been made to ensure accuracy, some details may be subject to change or interpretation. This content is intended for entertainment and informational purposes only.