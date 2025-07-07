Genelia And Riteish Deshmukh: 7 Adorable Moments Captured In This Lovely Gallery
Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh continue to win heart as one of the Bollywood most adorable couple. From playful PDA to elegant event appearances, their bond radiates warmth, friendship, and genuine affection, making them the ultimate couple goals.
Anniversary Affection
See how Riteish tenderly looks at Genelia- radiates pure love and affection. The couple's affectionate pose is loved by the fans.
Stage Sweethearts
On a sharp ramp moment, their smiles and easy banter show they effortless shine together.
Throwback Courtship
Look how innocent this couple is looking, a nostalgic click from their early days captures the blossoming bond between them.
Playful PDA
Their cute and playful gestures shows how much comfortable they are with each other. Their comfort and camaraderie are heart-whelming.
Candid moments
In a relaxed candid moment, their glamorous smile and genuine laughter together reflects a deep friendship and their cute bond.
Family Glamour
Family of 4 together in coordinated outfits, they shows how beautiful parents they are and how stylish synergy extends from couple to family goals.
Event elegance
Dresses in a formal and blue colored attire at an event, their eyes shines bright when they are together and mutual admiration speak volumes.
Disclaimer: The information provided is just for fan appreciation purposes only and not to defame anyone.