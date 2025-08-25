LIVE TV
  GK Quiz Challenge: Only a Genius Can Score Full Marks in 7 Seconds

GK Quiz Challenge: Only a Genius Can Score Full Marks in 7 Seconds

This GK quiz brings together interesting questions from history, geography, science, and current affairs. Designed for students, aspirants, and curious minds, it helps test knowledge, sharpen memory, and prepare for competitive exams while making learning an engaging and enjoyable experience.

What country has the most official languages?

What is the only bird that can fly backwards?

In which year was the United Nations founded?

What is the most spoken language worldwide by the number of native speakers?

Which country has the longest coastline?

1. Bolivia
2. The Hummingbird
3. 26 June 1945
4. Mandarin Chinese
5. Canada

