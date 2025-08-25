GK Quiz Challenge: Only a Genius Can Score Full Marks in 7 Seconds
This GK quiz brings together interesting questions from history, geography, science, and current affairs. Designed for students, aspirants, and curious minds, it helps test knowledge, sharpen memory, and prepare for competitive exams while making learning an engaging and enjoyable experience.
1/6
G.K. QUIZ QUESTION 1
What country has the most official languages?
2/6
G.K. QUIZ QUESTION 2
What is the only bird that can fly backwards?
3/6
G.K. QUIZ QUESTION 3
In which year was the United Nations founded?
4/6
G.K. QUIZ QUESTION 4
What is the most spoken language worldwide by the number of native speakers?
5/6
G.K. QUIZ QUESTION 5
Which country has the longest coastline?
6/6
G.K. QUIZ ANSWER BANK
1. Bolivia
2. The Hummingbird
3. 26 June 1945
4. Mandarin Chinese
5. Canada