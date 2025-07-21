LIVE TV
  How to Get 80% Clear Skin in 10 Days During Monsoon Season?

How to Get 80% Clear Skin in 10 Days During Monsoon Season?

Cleanse, exfoliate, moisturize, and protect skin daily. Stay hydrated, eat healthy, maintain hygiene, avoid touching your face, and use anti-acne products for clearer monsoon skin in 10 days.

By: Shubhi Kumar Last Updated: July 21, 2025 | 1:21 PM IST
1/8

How?

Get Clear Skin in 10 Days During Monsoons. Monsoons in humidity and aggravate skin problems. Follow these few steps for faster results and healthier skin.

2/8

Cleanse & Exfoliate

You have to apply a gentle, oil-free cleanser twice daily. Exfoliate 2-3 times a week with a light scrub to get rid of dead cells that block pores.

3/8

Moisturize

Now, take a lightweight moisturizer that is non-comedogenic to balance your skin. Always wear broad-spectrum sunscreen even when the sun is hiding behind clouds, to protect from UV damage.

4/8

Keep Skin Dry & Hydrated

Dry your skin by patting after sweating or being exposed to rain so as to prevent fungal infections. Drink a lot of water to flush out toxins from within and stay hydrated externally.

5/8

Healthy Diet and Hygiene

Eating fresh fruits and vegetables with antioxidant foods nourishes the skin. Change pillow covers regularly and keep your phone clean to reduce bacteria.

6/8

Avoid Touching Your Face

Do not touch your face, or kill bacteria that bring about breakouts. Using resorcinol or neem-based products is another option during the monsoons to keep acne in check.

7/8

Tips

However, now your skin will become about 80 percent clearer if these steps are repeated for 10 days and further. Stay consistent, be patient, and adapt your regimen accordingly.

8/8

Disclaimer

This advice is for general skincare guidance and may not suit everyone. Consult a dermatologist for personalized treatment, especially if you have sensitive or problematic skin.

How to Get 80% Clear Skin in 10 Days During Monsoon Season?

