How to Get 80% Clear Skin in 10 Days During Monsoon Season?
Cleanse, exfoliate, moisturize, and protect skin daily. Stay hydrated, eat healthy, maintain hygiene, avoid touching your face, and use anti-acne products for clearer monsoon skin in 10 days.
How?
Get Clear Skin in 10 Days During Monsoons. Monsoons in humidity and aggravate skin problems. Follow these few steps for faster results and healthier skin.
Cleanse & Exfoliate
You have to apply a gentle, oil-free cleanser twice daily. Exfoliate 2-3 times a week with a light scrub to get rid of dead cells that block pores.
Moisturize
Now, take a lightweight moisturizer that is non-comedogenic to balance your skin. Always wear broad-spectrum sunscreen even when the sun is hiding behind clouds, to protect from UV damage.
Keep Skin Dry & Hydrated
Dry your skin by patting after sweating or being exposed to rain so as to prevent fungal infections. Drink a lot of water to flush out toxins from within and stay hydrated externally.
Healthy Diet and Hygiene
Eating fresh fruits and vegetables with antioxidant foods nourishes the skin. Change pillow covers regularly and keep your phone clean to reduce bacteria.
Avoid Touching Your Face
Do not touch your face, or kill bacteria that bring about breakouts. Using resorcinol or neem-based products is another option during the monsoons to keep acne in check.
Tips
However, now your skin will become about 80 percent clearer if these steps are repeated for 10 days and further. Stay consistent, be patient, and adapt your regimen accordingly.
Disclaimer
This advice is for general skincare guidance and may not suit everyone. Consult a dermatologist for personalized treatment, especially if you have sensitive or problematic skin.