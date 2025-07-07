LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
death cap mushrooms elon musk china brics America Party Camp Mystic Israel houthi attack donald trump death cap mushrooms elon musk china brics America Party Camp Mystic Israel houthi attack donald trump death cap mushrooms elon musk china brics America Party Camp Mystic Israel houthi attack donald trump death cap mushrooms elon musk china brics America Party Camp Mystic Israel houthi attack donald trump
Live TV
TRENDING |
death cap mushrooms elon musk china brics America Party Camp Mystic Israel houthi attack donald trump death cap mushrooms elon musk china brics America Party Camp Mystic Israel houthi attack donald trump death cap mushrooms elon musk china brics America Party Camp Mystic Israel houthi attack donald trump death cap mushrooms elon musk china brics America Party Camp Mystic Israel houthi attack donald trump
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Gigi Hadid Slays in Her Boldest & Sexiest Avatars These Hot Photos Are Unmissable

Gigi Hadid Slays in Her Boldest & Sexiest Avatars These Hot Photos Are Unmissable

Gigi Hadid isn’t just a supermodel she’s a force of nature in the fashion world. With her striking features, killer confidence, and unmatched sense of style, Gigi turns every photoshoot and red carpet appearance into a moment of pure glamour and sensuality.

From bold lingerie editorials to red carpet stunners, Gigi’s looks constantly push boundaries always classy, always hot. Her ability to effortlessly switch from high fashion to sexy chic is what keeps her on top of the global style game.

By: Akash Shitole Last Updated: July 7, 2025 | 11:41 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Gigi Hadid Slays in Her Boldest & Sexiest Avatars These Hot Photos Are Unmissable - Gallery Image
1/7

Gigi Hadid flaunts her angelic confidence on the VS runway

In shimmering lingerie and iconic wings, Gigi slayed the runway like a goddess — oozing confidence and fierce energy.

Gigi Hadid Slays in Her Boldest & Sexiest Avatars These Hot Photos Are Unmissable - Gallery Image
2/7

Gigi Hadid stuns in a sultry black lace look

Shot in moody lighting, Gigi showcased elegance and bold sensuality in this black lace editorial.

Gigi Hadid Slays in Her Boldest & Sexiest Avatars These Hot Photos Are Unmissable - Gallery Image
3/7

Gigi Hadid glows in a backless gold masterpiece

This metallic gown hugged her silhouette perfectly, while the backless cut added a daring finish.

Gigi Hadid Slays in Her Boldest & Sexiest Avatars These Hot Photos Are Unmissable - Gallery Image
4/7

Gigi Hadid keeps it raw and real in a wet hair look

A simple white shirt and damp waves this shoot was sexy, stripped-down, and effortlessly hot.

Gigi Hadid Slays in Her Boldest & Sexiest Avatars These Hot Photos Are Unmissable - Gallery Image
5/7

Gigi Hadid serves summer heat in swimsuit

Relaxing poolside in a vibrant bikini, Gigi brought vacation vibes and sizzling glamour.

Gigi Hadid Slays in Her Boldest & Sexiest Avatars These Hot Photos Are Unmissable - Gallery Image
6/7

Gigi Hadid rocks sexy streetwear perfection

With a crop top and ripped denim, Gigi turned a casual walk into a fashion moment.

Gigi Hadid Slays in Her Boldest & Sexiest Avatars These Hot Photos Are Unmissable - Gallery Image
7/7

Gigi Hadid stuns in a bold sheer Met Gala outfit

High fashion met high heat in this transparent, intricately detailed gown at the Met Gala.

Gigi Hadid Slays in Her Boldest & Sexiest Avatars These Hot Photos Are Unmissable - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?