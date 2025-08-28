GK Quiz 2025: Check Your Knowledge with This Quick Brain Test
This quiz features five questions covering a variety of topics, from natural substances to geography, designed to test both your general knowledge and quick-thinking skills.
G.K. Quiz Question 1
What is the hardest natural substance on Earth?
G.K. Quiz Question 2
Which human organ can regenerate itself completely?
G.K. Quiz Question 3
What is the deepest point in the world’s oceans called?
G.K. Quiz Question 4
What is the fastest land animal?
G.K. Quiz Question 5
Which country is known as the “Land of the Rising Sun”?
G.K. Quiz Answer
1. Diamond
2. The human liver
3. The Challenger Deep
4. Cheetah
5. Japan