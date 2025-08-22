GK Quiz: 5 Questions to Test How Good Your General Knowledge Really Is
Challenge your mind with this engaging GK quiz designed to test your general knowledge across diverse topics. From history and science to current affairs and culture, the quiz is packed with tricky questions and surprising facts. See how well you score and discover something new along the way.
1/6
G.K. QUIZ QUESTION 1
What is the longest river in the world, by length?
2/6
G.K. QUIZ QUESTION 2
Which element has the highest melting point?
3/6
G.K. QUIZ QUESTION 3
What is the smallest country by land area?
4/6
G.K. QUIZ QUESTION 4
What animal’s heart beats the fastest?
5/6
G.K. QUIZ QUESTION 5
Who invented the world’s first mechanical computer?
6/6
G.K. QUIZ ANSWER BANK
1. The River Nile
2. Tungsten (W), with a melting point of 3,422 °C (6,192 °F).
3. Vatican City
4. Etruscan Shrew
5. Charles Babbage