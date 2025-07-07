LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
death cap mushrooms elon musk Babita Kapoor china brics America Party Camp Mystic Israel houthi attack donald trump death cap mushrooms elon musk Babita Kapoor china brics America Party Camp Mystic Israel houthi attack donald trump death cap mushrooms elon musk Babita Kapoor china brics America Party Camp Mystic Israel houthi attack donald trump death cap mushrooms elon musk Babita Kapoor china brics America Party Camp Mystic Israel houthi attack donald trump
Live TV
TRENDING |
death cap mushrooms elon musk Babita Kapoor china brics America Party Camp Mystic Israel houthi attack donald trump death cap mushrooms elon musk Babita Kapoor china brics America Party Camp Mystic Israel houthi attack donald trump death cap mushrooms elon musk Babita Kapoor china brics America Party Camp Mystic Israel houthi attack donald trump death cap mushrooms elon musk Babita Kapoor china brics America Party Camp Mystic Israel houthi attack donald trump
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Glaciers in Crisis: From Alpine Rockslides to Global Ice Melt

Glaciers in Crisis: From Alpine Rockslides to Global Ice Melt

In mid‑2025, alarming incidents and scientific findings underscored the accelerating threat posed by glacier melting worldwide. In Switzerland’s Lötschental valley, the village of Blatten was devastated after permafrost thaw triggered a glacier collapse and massive rock-ice landslide.

By: Sundram Kumar Last Updated: July 7, 2025 | 1:48 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Glaciers in Crisis: From Alpine Rockslides to Global Ice Melt - Gallery Image
1/5

Rapid Glacier Retreat

UNESCO reports heavy ice calving from Patagonian glaciers, highlighting the record pace of global ice loss

Glaciers in Crisis: From Alpine Rockslides to Global Ice Melt - Gallery Image
2/5

Melt Streams in Arctic Glaciers

Melting ice streams overflow coastal glaciers in Svalbard, documented by National Geographic’s climate team

Glaciers in Crisis: From Alpine Rockslides to Global Ice Melt - Gallery Image
3/5

Greenland Reveals Hidden Coasts

Scientists found 35 new islands unveiled by glacial retreat in Greenland, highlighting rapidly receding ice

Glaciers in Crisis: From Alpine Rockslides to Global Ice Melt - Gallery Image
4/5

Melting Edge of Antarctic Ice

Study indicates mass loss in Antarctic glaciers is accelerating due to global warming

Glaciers in Crisis: From Alpine Rockslides to Global Ice Melt - Gallery Image
5/5

Blatten Village Buried by Glacier Collapse

The aftermath of the glacier collapse and landslide that buried most of Blatten, illustrating permafrost‑induced natural disasters

Glaciers in Crisis: From Alpine Rockslides to Global Ice Melt - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?