Glaciers in Crisis: From Alpine Rockslides to Global Ice Melt
In mid‑2025, alarming incidents and scientific findings underscored the accelerating threat posed by glacier melting worldwide. In Switzerland’s Lötschental valley, the village of Blatten was devastated after permafrost thaw triggered a glacier collapse and massive rock-ice landslide.
Rapid Glacier Retreat
UNESCO reports heavy ice calving from Patagonian glaciers, highlighting the record pace of global ice loss
Melt Streams in Arctic Glaciers
Melting ice streams overflow coastal glaciers in Svalbard, documented by National Geographic’s climate team
Greenland Reveals Hidden Coasts
Scientists found 35 new islands unveiled by glacial retreat in Greenland, highlighting rapidly receding ice
Melting Edge of Antarctic Ice
Study indicates mass loss in Antarctic glaciers is accelerating due to global warming
Blatten Village Buried by Glacier Collapse
The aftermath of the glacier collapse and landslide that buried most of Blatten, illustrating permafrost‑induced natural disasters