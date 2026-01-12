LIVE TV
Glamorous Actresses Who Redefined Style in the TV Industry

These television actresses blend glamour, confidence, and versatility, proving that TV stars can set fashion trends and successfully cross over into films and digital platforms.

Published: January 12, 2026 15:01:04 IST
Glamour Beyond Television
1/8

Glamour Beyond Television

The TV industry has produced actresses who combine beauty with talent. Their evolving style, screen presence, and confidence have elevated television glamour, making them influential fashion and lifestyle icons beyond daily soaps.

Sonarika Bhadoria
2/8

Sonarika Bhadoria

Known for her graceful screen presence, Sonarika blends traditional elegance with modern fashion. Her roles and public appearances reflect a balance with glamour that continues to attract audiences across platforms.

Mouni Roy
3/8

Mouni Roy

Mouni’s journey from television to films showcases her versatility and style evolution. Her fashion-forward choices, confidence, and powerful performances have established her as one of the most glamorous faces from television.

Radhika Madan
4/8

Radhika Madan

Starting her career on television, Radhika quickly stood out for her expressive acting and fresh style. Her effortless fashion sense reflects a youthful charm that connects strongly with modern audiences.

Mrunal Thakur
5/8

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal’s transition from TV to films highlights her refined elegance. Known for her graceful fashion choices, she represents a blend of classic beauty and contemporary glamour admired across entertainment industries.

Nia Sharma
6/8

Nia Sharma

Bold, confident, and unapologetic, Nia Sharma’s fashion statements redefine glamour. Her fearless style and strong screen presence have made her a trendsetter known for breaking stereotypes in television fashion.

What Makes Them Glamorous
7/8

What Makes Them Glamorous

These actresses share more than popularity. Their confidence, evolving fashion sense, and ability to adapt to different roles have helped redefine glamour, proving it’s as much about attitude as appearance.

Television’s Lasting Style Icons
8/8

Television’s Lasting Style Icons

From red carpets to screens, these actresses continue inspiring fans. Their journeys show how television talent can influence fashion, storytelling, and modern glamour far beyond the small screen.

