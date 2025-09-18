Glamour Fell For Gangsters: 6 Popular Actresses And Their Underworld Love Affairs
Cinema has always been a world of glitter, fame, and larger-than-life stories. But behind the dazzle of the silver screen, some actresses found themselves entangled in relationships that blurred the line between reel life and real-life crime. From whispers of secret romances to shocking arrests and self-imposed exiles, these love stories with underworld figures remain some of the most controversial chapters in cinema history.
From Mandakini’s alleged link with Dawood Ibrahim to Monica Bedi’s ill-fated affair with Abu Salem, these relationships not only grabbed headlines but also changed careers forever. Whether it was Mamta Kulkarni’s brush with global drug cartels or Sona’s marriage to smuggling kingpin Haji Mastan, these unions tell stories of passion, power, and peril where love often came at the cost of stardom.
Mandakini and Dawood Ibrahim: A Controversial Connection
Mandakini, the star of Ram Teri Ganga Maili, was linked to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim after old photographs of the two surfaced. Though she never admitted to the relationship, the rumors fueled intense speculation. Her abrupt exit from Bollywood and reclusive life only deepened the mystery around her alleged bond with India’s most wanted man.
Marilyn Monroe and Sam Giancana: Hollywood Meets the Mafia
Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe was rumoured to have dated mob boss Sam Giancana, a relationship that added another layer of intrigue to her already mysterious life. Reports suggest she even spent her last evening alive with him at Frank Sinatra’s lodge. While she was allegedly in love with the gangster, Giancana is said to have tried dissuading her from revealing her rumoured affair with U.S. President John F. Kennedy fueling decades of speculation and conspiracy theories.
Monica Bedi and Abu Salem: A Love Story Behind Bars
Actress Monica Bedi’s relationship with gangster Abu Salem was one of Bollywood’s most sensational scandals. The couple’s high-profile romance ended in disaster when they were arrested in Portugal in 2002 for using fake documents. Extradited to India, Monica spent years in jail before attempting a comeback through television shows like Bigg Boss. Despite her efforts to rebuild her image, her controversial link with Salem continues to overshadow her career.
Sona and Haji Mastan: Bollywood’s First Underworld Love Story
Actress Sona’s romance with Mumbai smuggler Haji Mastan is considered one of the first high-profile links between Bollywood and the underworld. Said to resemble Madhubala, Sona won Mastan’s heart, and the two reportedly married before she stepped away from films. Their story became legendary, inspiring characters in Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai, symbolizing the dramatic crossover of crime and cinema in the 1970s.
Mamta Kulkarni and Vicky Goswami: From Stardom to Scandal
Mamta Kulkarni, once a bold star of the 1990s, saw her glamorous career derailed by her association with drug lord Vicky Goswami. Reports claim they married while he was jailed in Kenya, and her name later surfaced in a massive ₹2,000 crore drug trafficking case. Though she denied involvement, Mamta remains a wanted accused and is believed to live in Kenya in self-imposed exile a stark fall from Bollywood fame to life in the shadows.
Heena Kausar and Iqbal Mirchi: A Life Away from Bollywood
Actress Heena Kausar, daughter of celebrated filmmaker K. Asif, gave up her budding career in films after marrying underworld figure Iqbal Mirchi in 1991. Relocating to the UK, she lived a quiet life away from the spotlight until Mirchi’s death in 2013. Choosing to remain in Britain thereafter, Heena’s story reflects how her marriage to the gangster overshadowed her brief presence in Bollywood.