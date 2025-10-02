Glimpse Of Sindoor Khela Across India, Marking Farewell To Maa Durga On Vijayadashami
On Vijayadashami, Bengalis bid farewell to Goddess Durga with the traditional ritual of Sindoor Khela. Married women dressed in red-bordered sarees smeared vermilion on each other, praying for prosperity, long life, and family harmony. The ritual took place at several community pujas in Kolkata, including Bagbazar and Kumartuli Sarbojonin.
State minister Sashi Panja also joined the celebrations. The age-old custom holds deep cultural significance, as women seek blessings for their families while taking part in the vibrant farewell to the Goddess.
Vijaya Dashami also marked the symbolic immersion of the idol through ghot visarjan ceremonies. Prominent celebrations at Sobhabazar Rajbari and Kasimbazar Rajbari in Berhampur observed the rituals with traditional devotion.
Belur Math performed the farewell puja in line with custom, as devotees gathered to pay homage to Goddess Durga. The immersion ceremonies carried both festive spirit and emotional undertones, reflecting the conclusion of five days of grand celebrations.
Emotional Farewell to Goddess Durga
The final day of Durga Puja brought mixed emotions for devotees, as joy of festivity blended with the sadness of farewell. Women performed Sindoor Khela with enthusiasm, turning the ritual into a colourful display of unity and devotion. Families gathered at puja pandals to offer last prayers before the idols were prepared for immersion. The festival ended with chants of “Asche Bochor Abar Hobe” (She will return next year), symbolising hope and devotion that continue beyond the celebrations.
West Bengal At Arambagh Puja Samiti
At Arambagh Puja Samiti, women celebrate the vibrant Sindoor Khela ritual, bidding a heartfelt farewell to Maa Durga as the beats of the dhak mark her departure.
Sindoor Khela In Siliguri
Women participate in 'Sindoor Khela' at a puja pandal in Siliguri on the occassion of Vijayadashmi. Today marks the end of Durga Puja celebrations.
Sindoor Khela At Cooch Bihar
Cooch Behar | Women celebrated Sindoor Khela during Boro Debi Durga Puaj festival
Delhi Women Participates in Sindoor Khela
Women participate in 'Sindoor Khela' and smear each other with vermillion on the occassion of Vijayadashami. Today marks the end of Durga Puja celebrations.
Sindoor Khela' at the Mudiali Club
Women celebrate Vijayadashmi by participating in 'Sindoor Khela' at the Mudiali Club Kolkata. Today marks the end of Durga Puja celebrations.
Rupali Ganguly At Sindoor Khela
Rupali Ganguly seen at sindoor khela on the 10th day of Navratri also called Dussehra.
Kajol participated in Sindoor Khela
Bollywood actor Kajol participated with much enthusiasm in the 'Sindoor Khela' ceremony with her daughter Nysa, sister Tanisha and other family members at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja.
Sindoor Khela in Greater Noida
The residents of Nirala Aspire - Greater Noida celebrated sindoor khela on the 10th day of Durga Puja. This marks a farewell to Maa Durga. The Bengalis joyfully put vermilion on each other (only the ones who are married).