Glimpse Of Sindoor Khela Across India, Marking Farewell To Maa Durga On Vijayadashami

On Vijayadashami, Bengalis bid farewell to Goddess Durga with the traditional ritual of Sindoor Khela. Married women dressed in red-bordered sarees smeared vermilion on each other, praying for prosperity, long life, and family harmony. The ritual took place at several community pujas in Kolkata, including Bagbazar and Kumartuli Sarbojonin.

State minister Sashi Panja also joined the celebrations. The age-old custom holds deep cultural significance, as women seek blessings for their families while taking part in the vibrant farewell to the Goddess.

Vijaya Dashami also marked the symbolic immersion of the idol through ghot visarjan ceremonies. Prominent celebrations at Sobhabazar Rajbari and Kasimbazar Rajbari in Berhampur observed the rituals with traditional devotion.

Belur Math performed the farewell puja in line with custom, as devotees gathered to pay homage to Goddess Durga. The immersion ceremonies carried both festive spirit and emotional undertones, reflecting the conclusion of five days of grand celebrations.

Emotional Farewell to Goddess Durga

The final day of Durga Puja brought mixed emotions for devotees, as joy of festivity blended with the sadness of farewell. Women performed Sindoor Khela with enthusiasm, turning the ritual into a colourful display of unity and devotion. Families gathered at puja pandals to offer last prayers before the idols were prepared for immersion. The festival ended with chants of “Asche Bochor Abar Hobe” (She will return next year), symbolising hope and devotion that continue beyond the celebrations.