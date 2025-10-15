LIVE TV
  Global Handwashing Day 2025: Why Proper Handwashing Is Still the Best Health Practice

Global Handwashing Day 2025: Why Proper Handwashing Is Still the Best Health Practice

Global Handwashing Day 2025, themed “Be a Handwashing Hero,” highlights the importance of proper hand hygiene to prevent diseases, promote public health, and encourage lifelong healthy habits for cleaner, safer communities.

Global Handwashing Day – Significance
1/7

Global Handwashing Day – Significance

October 15 is Global Handwashing Day, an opportunity to recognize the importance of washing hands to prevent disease and promote public health.

Theme 2025 – Be a Handwashing Hero
2/7

Theme 2025 – Be a Handwashing Hero

This year’s theme “Be a Handwashing Hero,” calls upon individuals and communities to lead by example in promoting proper hand hygiene practices.

Handwashing – A Simple Solution
3/7

Handwashing – A Simple Solution

Cleaning your hands with soap and water is one of the cheapest, simplest and most effective ways to prevent diseases like diarrhea, colds or pneumonia.

Health Impact – Stopping the Spread of Disease
4/7

Health Impact – Stopping the Spread of Disease

Effective hand washing can reduce site occurrence of diarrheal disease by 40 percent, and reduce respiratory infections by 21 percent, for children and adults.

Instilling Healthy Habits Early
5/7

Instilling Healthy Habits Early

Humans instill health habits from a young age, and instilling in children to wash their hands at particular times -- for instance– before eating, or after using the bathroom, will create healthy habits for a lifetime, and contribute positively to healthier communities.

Everyone Has a Role to Play
6/7

Everyone Has a Role to Play

In order for our communities to achieve safer, disease-free environments, everyone must play their part from families to health care workers.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This gallery is for informational and educational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult healthcare professionals for guidance on hygiene practices and disease prevention.

