LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bill Clinton latest world news alimony chess chatgpt diabetes Comex silver all-time high latest india news bcci Bill Clinton latest world news alimony chess chatgpt diabetes Comex silver all-time high latest india news bcci Bill Clinton latest world news alimony chess chatgpt diabetes Comex silver all-time high latest india news bcci Bill Clinton latest world news alimony chess chatgpt diabetes Comex silver all-time high latest india news bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bill Clinton latest world news alimony chess chatgpt diabetes Comex silver all-time high latest india news bcci Bill Clinton latest world news alimony chess chatgpt diabetes Comex silver all-time high latest india news bcci Bill Clinton latest world news alimony chess chatgpt diabetes Comex silver all-time high latest india news bcci Bill Clinton latest world news alimony chess chatgpt diabetes Comex silver all-time high latest india news bcci
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Glow While You Sleep: 7 Night Skincare Tips You Can’t Miss

Glow While You Sleep: 7 Night Skincare Tips You Can’t Miss

Nighttime is when your skin’s natural repair process works at its peak. A proper night routine focused on cleansing, treating, and deep nourishment helps boost renewal, ensuring you wake up with fresh, glowing, healthy skin.

By: Last Updated: December 13, 2025 | 4:51 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Double Cleanse Thoroughly
1/7

Double Cleanse Thoroughly

Use an oil-based cleanser first to melt away makeup and pollutants, then follow up with a water-based wash. This guarantees a perfectly clean base, allowing treatment products to penetrate effectively.

Exfoliate (1-3 Times a Week)
2/7

Exfoliate (1-3 Times a Week)

Remove dull, dead skin cells using a gentle chemical exfoliant a few times a week. This promotes cell turnover, prevents clogged pores, and reveals a smoother, more radiant complexion.

Tone and Balance Your Skin
3/7

Tone and Balance Your Skin

Apply an alcohol-free toner after cleansing to restore your skin's pH balance and add a layer of hydration. This primes your skin, making it ready to absorb serums and moisturizers more efficiently.

Apply a Targeted Serum or Treatment
4/7

Apply a Targeted Serum or Treatment

Use highly concentrated serums with active ingredients like Retinol or Hyaluronic Acid to address specific concerns while you sleep. Nighttime is when your skin repairs itself, making it the optimal time for potent treatments.

Don't Forget Eye Cream
5/7

Don't Forget Eye Cream

Gently dab a specialized eye cream around the delicate eye area with your ring finger. This hydrates, reduces puffiness, and targets fine lines where the skin is thinnest and most fragile.

Seal with a Nourishing Moisturizer
6/7

Seal with a Nourishing Moisturizer

Finish your routine with a rich night cream to lock in all previous steps and prevent moisture loss overnight. This strengthens the skin barrier, ensuring you wake up with plump and supple skin.

Maintain a Clean Sleep Environment
7/7

Maintain a Clean Sleep Environment

Change your pillowcase frequently, opting for silk or satin if possible, to minimize the transfer of bacteria and oil onto your face. A clean surface helps prevent breakouts and reduces skin friction.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS