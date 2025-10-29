Gold and Silver Price Today on October 29: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore
Gold price in India continues to witness a downward movement following a strong surge to new all time highs earlier this month. Analyst suggests that the weakness may remain in the short term though in recent months gold prices shot up from nearly Rs 75,000 to Rs 1.30 Lakh. As now US Federal Reserve Meeting begins and US-China trade talks progresses, the gold price on October 29, Wednesday will remain centre of spotlight. Meanwhile, the silver price in India has also declines significantly on over the past one week.
Gold and Silver Price in India
Get the latest 24 carat, 22 carat, 18 carat gold price across the major cities including Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and more.
Gold Rate in India
According MCX, check 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold price in India on October 29, 2025, Wednesday.
Gold Price in Chennai
On October 29, the gold price in Chennai for 24K is Rs 12,229, 22K is 11,210, and 18K is 9,350.
Gold Price in Mumbai
On October 29, the gold price in Mumbai for 24K is Rs 12,158, 22K is Rs 11,145, and 18K is 9,119.
Gold Price in Delhi
On October 29, the gold price in Delhi for 24K is Rs 12,173, 22K is Rs 11,160, and 18K is 9,134.
Gold Price in Kolkata
On October 29, the gold price in Kolkata for 24K is Rs 12,158, 22K is Rs 11,145, and 18K is 9,119.
Gold Price in Hyderabad
On October 29, the gold price in Hyderabad for 24K is Rs 12,158, 22K is Rs 11,145, and 18K is 9,119.
Gold Price in Ahmedabad
On October 29, the gold price in Ahmedabad for 24K is Rs 12,163, 22K is Rs 11,150, and 18K is 9,124.
Silver Rate in India
According to MCX, silver rate in India is Rs 152 per gram and Rs 1,52,000 per Kg.
Silver Price in Chennai
On October 29, the silver price in Chennai for 10 gm is Rs 1,660, 100 gm is 16,600, and 1 Kg is 1,66,000.
Silver Price in Mumbai
On October 29, the silver price in Mumbai for 10 gm is Rs 1,520, 100 gm is 1,5200, and 1 Kg is 1,52,000.
Silver Price in Delhi
On October 29, the silver price in Delhi for 10 gm is Rs 1,520, 100 gm is 1,5200, and 1 Kg is 1,52,000.
Silver Price in Kolkata
On October 29, the silver price in Kolkata for 10 gm is Rs 1,520, 100 gm is 1,5200, and 1 Kg is 1,52,000.
Silver Price in Ahmedabad
On October 29, the silver price in Ahmedabad for 10 gm is Rs 1,520, 100 gm is 1,5200, and 1 Kg is 1,52,000.
Disclaimer
Gold and Silver price fluctuates according to market trends.