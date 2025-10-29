Gold and Silver Price Today on October 29: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold price in India continues to witness a downward movement following a strong surge to new all time highs earlier this month. Analyst suggests that the weakness may remain in the short term though in recent months gold prices shot up from nearly Rs 75,000 to Rs 1.30 Lakh. As now US Federal Reserve Meeting begins and US-China trade talks progresses, the gold price on October 29, Wednesday will remain centre of spotlight. Meanwhile, the silver price in India has also declines significantly on over the past one week.