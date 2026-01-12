LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
china donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha bmc polls ali khamenei 2nd odi indian army china donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha bmc polls ali khamenei 2nd odi indian army china donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha bmc polls ali khamenei 2nd odi indian army china donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha bmc polls ali khamenei 2nd odi indian army
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
china donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha bmc polls ali khamenei 2nd odi indian army china donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha bmc polls ali khamenei 2nd odi indian army china donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha bmc polls ali khamenei 2nd odi indian army china donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha bmc polls ali khamenei 2nd odi indian army
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Golden Globes 2026: From Priyanka-Nick To Selena-Benny, Celebrity Couples Who Stole the Spotlight

Golden Globes 2026: From Priyanka-Nick To Selena-Benny, Celebrity Couples Who Stole the Spotlight

The Golden Globes 2026 red carpet wasn’t just about solo glam, celebrity couples stole the spotlight together! From undeniable chemistry to perfectly coordinated outfits, these couples turned heads all night. Fashion, romance and power dressing came together in the most talked-about red-carpet moments. 

Published By: Published: January 12, 2026 15:34:08 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Golden Globes 2026 Couple Looks
1/7
Golden Globes 2026: From Priyanka-Nick To Selena-Benny, Celebrity Couples Who Stole the Spotlight

Golden Globes 2026 Couple Looks

Scroll ahead to see the Golden Globes 2026 couple looks everyone can't stop talking about.

You Might Be Interested In
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas
2/7

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas

Priyanka opted for a bold statement gown that balanced glamor and confidence. Nick matched the vibe in a polished suit with modern cuts.

Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco
3/7

Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco

Selena served modern glamor with a statement outfit that stole attention. Benny complemented her look with clean, minimal styling.

You Might Be Interested In
Dwayne Johnson & Lauren Hashian
4/7

Dwayne Johnson & Lauren Hashian

Lauren stunned in a glamorous gown with soft, elegant detailing. Dwayne brought his signature power style in a sharp, confident suit.

Dax Shepard & Kristen Bell
5/7

Dax Shepard & Kristen Bell

Kristen looked elegant and effortless in a classic red-carpet silhouette. Dax kept it sharp and timeless in a well-tailored suit.

Kevin Hart & Eniko Hart
6/7

Kevin Hart & Eniko Hart

Eniko turned heads with a chic, figure-flattering red-carpet outfit. Kevin matched the energy in a sleek, modern formal look.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

The content shared is for informational and style inspiration purposes only. Celebrity looks mentioned are curated from public events and red-carpet appearances. Images belong to their respective owners.

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS