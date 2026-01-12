Golden Globes 2026: From Priyanka-Nick To Selena-Benny, Celebrity Couples Who Stole the Spotlight
The Golden Globes 2026 red carpet wasn’t just about solo glam, celebrity couples stole the spotlight together! From undeniable chemistry to perfectly coordinated outfits, these couples turned heads all night. Fashion, romance and power dressing came together in the most talked-about red-carpet moments.
Golden Globes 2026 Couple Looks
Scroll ahead to see the Golden Globes 2026 couple looks everyone can't stop talking about.
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas
Priyanka opted for a bold statement gown that balanced glamor and confidence. Nick matched the vibe in a polished suit with modern cuts.
Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco
Selena served modern glamor with a statement outfit that stole attention. Benny complemented her look with clean, minimal styling.
Dwayne Johnson & Lauren Hashian
Lauren stunned in a glamorous gown with soft, elegant detailing. Dwayne brought his signature power style in a sharp, confident suit.
Dax Shepard & Kristen Bell
Kristen looked elegant and effortless in a classic red-carpet silhouette. Dax kept it sharp and timeless in a well-tailored suit.
Kevin Hart & Eniko Hart
Eniko turned heads with a chic, figure-flattering red-carpet outfit. Kevin matched the energy in a sleek, modern formal look.
Disclaimer
The content shared is for informational and style inspiration purposes only. Celebrity looks mentioned are curated from public events and red-carpet appearances. Images belong to their respective owners.