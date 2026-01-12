Golden Globes 2026: Selena Gomez Stuns In Chanel, Jennifer Lawrence Dazzles In Givenchy – Full Designer Secrets Inside
Indeed, the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet was a most luxurious and sophisticated event where the best fashion was exhibited. Besides, it was Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lawrence, Priyanka Chopra, and many other top notch actors from Hollywood who were the ones that the photographers couldn’t stop clicking while wearing their very expensive dresses from the most famous designers. Throughout the evening, the stars displayed their glamour, artsy and mades-up looks, and it was all about the designers’ brilliance and the pop stars’ power along with a celebration.
Jennifer Lawrence
On Sunday night at the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards, Jennifer Lawrence did quite a lot to catch the eye and wore Givenchy. The otherworldly dress designed by Sarah Burton came with beautiful side cutouts and nude mesh adorned with pink and green flowers embroidered all over it.
Selena Gomez
Old school glam itself, Selina Gomez arrived at the red carpet in a black Chanel dress that had her in a lust for old times in a good way accentuated by white feathers of an old fashioned glamour.
Kylie Jenner
At the Golden Globes of 2026, Kylie Jenner showed up in a very eye-catching way with a sparkling sequin dress from Ashi Studio. The radiant attire made her totally unmissable on the red carpet.
Ariana Grande
At the same time, Ariana Grande made a grand entrance in a breathtaking black off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood Couture ball gown, creating a saga of high drama. The stunning silhouette together with the traditional couture workmanship was enough to earn her a place among the most discussed fashion moments of the night.
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson was glowing in a metallic silver Armani gown that showed off her perfect body. The smooth shape and glittering surface gave a classic touch of elegance to her appearance on the red carpet.