Golden Globes 2026: Priyanka Chopra, Jennifer Lopez And Other Stars Dazzle With Red Carpet Glam And Stunning Outfits – Check Pics

Timothée Chalamet Pc: X

Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet arrived at the 2026 Golden Globes in a head-to-toe black ensemble featuring a crew neck t-shirt layered under a vest and suit jacket emblazoned with silver buttons. He finished the unconventional look with his signature black Timberland boots and a statement Cartier necklace, later taking the stage to accept the Best Actor award for Marty Supreme.