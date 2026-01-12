Golden Globes 2026: Priyanka Chopra, Jennifer Lopez And Other Stars Dazzle With Red Carpet Glam And Stunning Outfits – Check Pics
The 2026 Golden Globes red carpet redefined modern glamour, mixing daring archival revivals with avant-garde textures. The aforementioned seven stars, from shimmering metallic fringe to structural velvet, expertly conveyed the night’s vibrant and haunting spirit.
Jennifer Lawrence in Givenchy
Styled by Jamie Mizrahi, Lawrence was the talk of the night in a custom, semi-sheer Givenchy by Sarah Burton gown. The dress featured delicate sequins and floral embroidery, topped with a coordinating embroidered bomber jacket—a modern, "cool-girl" twist on traditional formalwear.
Selena Gomez in Chanel
Gomez channeled Old Hollywood glamour in a custom Chanel black velvet bustier dress. The standout feature was the neckline: a white feathered "plumage" trim made of silk chiffon and organza that reportedly took 323 hours to handcraft. She paired the look with a chic bob and diamond sunburst earrings.
Jennifer Lopez in Archival Jean Louis Scherrer
J.Lo leaned into the vintage trend by pulling a 2003 archival piece from Jean Louis Scherrer Haute Couture (via LILY et Cie). The "naked" dress featured a dramatic fishtail hem and was accessorized with a Judith Leiber clutch and striking Sabyasachi jewelry.
Teyana Taylor in Schiaparelli
Known for her fashion risks, Taylor did not disappoint in a structured, cut-out gown by Schiaparelli Haute Couture. The black, slinky silhouette featured a deep low-cut back finished with a glittery, oversized bow, solidifying her status as a red-carpet innovator.
Hudson Williams in Giorgio Armani
The breakout star of Heated Rivalry made a splash in a fashion-forward cream dinner jacket and wide-leg trousers by Giorgio Armani. He accessorized with a pleated cummerbund, gold hoop earrings, and a serpentine Bulgari necklace, proving that menswear can be just as exciting as the gowns.
Kate Hudson in Armani Privé
Nominated for Song Sung Blue, Hudson sparkled in a custom metallic silver Armani Privé gown. The dress was a masterclass in texture, featuring a jewel-encrusted halter neckline and dramatic beaded swag draping that transitioned into a glamorous fringe hem.
Ayo Edebiri in Chanel
Continuing her streak of fashion wins, The Bear star wore an off-the-shoulder black velvet gown from Chanel’s Pre-Fall 2026 collection. The sophisticated look featured intricate resin and pearl brooches pinned to the shoulders, offering a perfect blend of classic and contemporary style.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra Jonas stunned at the 2026 Golden Globes in a custom navy blue Dior gown featuring a metallic bodice and tiered balloon skirt, accessorized with a signature Bulgari sapphire necklace. Beside her, Nick Jonas looked sharp in a classic black double-breasted tuxedo, with the pair going viral for their affectionate red carpet moments and playful banter.
Timothée Chalamet
Timothée Chalamet arrived at the 2026 Golden Globes in a head-to-toe black ensemble featuring a crew neck t-shirt layered under a vest and suit jacket emblazoned with silver buttons. He finished the unconventional look with his signature black Timberland boots and a statement Cartier necklace, later taking the stage to accept the Best Actor award for Marty Supreme.
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande stunned at the 2026 Golden Globes in a dark, structural custom Vivienne Westwood Couture ballgown, featuring a signature corseted bodice and a voluminous bubble skirt. She completed the "anti-Glinda" look by reviving her iconic high ponytail and accessorizing with a sparkling diamond choker.