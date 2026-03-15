Golmaal 5 Release Date CONFIRMED, Akshay Kumar’s Big Twist Leaves Fans Excited: Cast, Story Details & Expected Plot Revealed | Latest Bollywood News

Rohit Shetty has officially announced “Golmaal 5,” the fifth installment of the blockbuster comedy franchise, bringing back the chaotic Golmaal gang for another laughter-filled adventure. Ajay Devgn is set to reprise his iconic role, continuing his long association with the Golmaal series that began in 2006. Fans online are already calling Golmaal 5 a guaranteed blockbuster and are excited to see the franchise return with new surprises.