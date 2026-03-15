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  • Golmaal 5 Release Date CONFIRMED, Akshay Kumar’s Big Twist Leaves Fans Excited: Cast, Story Details & Expected Plot Revealed | Latest Bollywood News

Golmaal 5 Release Date CONFIRMED, Akshay Kumar’s Big Twist Leaves Fans Excited: Cast, Story Details & Expected Plot Revealed | Latest Bollywood News

Rohit Shetty has officially announced “Golmaal 5,” the fifth installment of the blockbuster comedy franchise, bringing back the chaotic Golmaal gang for another laughter-filled adventure. Ajay Devgn is set to reprise his iconic role, continuing his long association with the Golmaal series that began in 2006. Fans online are already calling Golmaal 5 a guaranteed blockbuster and are excited to see the franchise return with new surprises.

Published By: Published: March 15, 2026 12:31:13 IST
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Golmaal 5 Release Date
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Golmaal 5 Release Date CONFIRMED, Akshay Kumar's Big Twist Leaves Fans Excited: Cast, Story Details & Expected Plot Revealed | Latest Bollywood News

Golmaal 5 Release Date

The makers have started filming the movie in Mumbai from February 2026. The comedy entertainer is expected to release in theatres in 2027. Director Rohit Shetty announced the film on his birthday, revealing the first look and confirming production.

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Golmaal 5 Cast
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Golmaal 5 Cast

The film will bring back the popular Golmaal gang along with some new faces.
Confirmed or reported cast includes Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Triptii Dimri.

Golmaal 5 Story (Expected Plot)
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Golmaal 5 Story (Expected Plot)

The film continues the comedy chaos involving the group of childhood friends known for getting stuck in bizarre situations. Reports suggest the movie will mix classic Golmaal-style comedy with new twists and characters.

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Golmaal 5: Ajay Devgn on Akshay Kumar’s Entry
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Golmaal 5: Ajay Devgn on Akshay Kumar’s Entry

Akshay Kumar will reportedly play a villain or antagonist in the film, creating a comedic rivalry with Ajay Devgn’s character. Their on-screen clash is expected to be one of the biggest highlights of the movie.

Golmaal 5 First Look: Fan Reaction
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Golmaal 5 First Look: Fan Reaction

The announcement video and first look have generated huge excitement on social media. Fans are especially excited to see Akshay Kumar joining the Golmaal gang for the first time.

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Disclaimer
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Disclaimer

The information in this article is based on publicly available reports, media coverage, and online sources. Details about the release date, cast, storyline, and other aspects of Golmaal 5 may change as the makers share official updates. Readers are advised to follow official announcements from the filmmakers for confirmed information.

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