  • Good Vibes Only: Vastu Tips Every Home Needs For Positivity

Good Vibes Only: Vastu Tips Every Home Needs For Positivity

Ever walked into a room and instantly felt “off”?

That’s where Vastu Shastra steps in- your home’s secret recipe for peace, prosperity, and good vibes! Think of it as a cosmic interior designer, helping you align your space with natural energies.

Whether you’re setting up a new home or just want to upgrade the energy in your current one, a few easy Vastu tweaks can do wonders. From your main door to where you keep your plants, small changes can make a big difference. Curious to know how to make your home a magnet for positivity?

Let’s dive in!

(Disclaimer: All images used in this content are publicly available, No copyright infringement is intended. All credit goes to the original creator.)

September 19, 2025 | 6:49 AM IST
Vastu Tip
Main Door Direction

Ensure your main entrance faces east or north. These directions are considered auspicious and allow positive energy to flow into your home.

Vastu Tip
Bedroom Placement

Place the master bedroom in the southwest corner of the house. This direction brings stability in life and relationships. Avoid placing bedrooms in the northeast.

Vastu Tip
Lighting the Diya

Light a diya (lamp) daily in the southeast corner of your home during the evening. It enhances positivity and wards off negative energy.

Vastu Tip
Mirror Placement

Avoid placing mirrors directly opposite the bed in the bedroom, as it can lead to disturbed sleep and increased stress.

Vastu Tip
Water Element

Keep a small water fountain or aquarium in the northeast to attract wealth and peace. Ensure the water is always clean and flowing.

Vastu Tip
Kitchen Direction

The kitchen should be in the southeast direction, ruled by Agni (the fire element). Avoid kitchens in the north or northeast.

NewsX is India's fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

