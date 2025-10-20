Govardhan Asrani Death: From Sholay To Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar, Top 6 Iconic Bollywood Comedy Films
IN Veteran Bollywood actor Govardhan Asrani, widely celebrated for his impeccable comic timing and iconic performances, passed away on Monday at the age of 84. Born in Jaipur, Rajasthan, Asrani’s illustrious career spanned more than five decades, featuring over 350 films. Known for unforgettable roles in classics like Sholay, Mere Apne, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, he became one of Hindi cinema’s most beloved comedians. Even in his later years, Asrani remained connected with fans, sharing Diwali greetings shortly before his demise.
Here are six of Asrani’s top performances that defined his Bollywood career:
Asrani gave a career-defining comic performance in Anhonee 1973
Anhonee (1973), directed by Ravi Tandon, features Asrani in a career-defining comic role that earned him the Shama Sushama award for Best Comedian. The film blends suspense and humor, showcasing Asrani’s ability to elevate supporting characters with impeccable timing.
Asrani won the Filmfare award for best comedian in Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar 1973
In Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar (1973), Asrani played Amit, the loyal and humorous best friend of the lead character. Praised for his comic timing, the role earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Comedian in 1974. The film, now regarded as a hidden gem of early Bollywood comedy.
Asrani became iconic as the Hitler-inspired jailor in Sholay 1975
Sholay (1975), one of Bollywood’s most iconic films, featured Asrani in the unforgettable role of the Hitler-inspired jailor. Despite being a supporting character in a film dominated by Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra, Asrani’s performance stood out for its comedic brilliance and memorable one-liners.
Asrani showcased his comic talent in Rafoo Chakkar 1975
Directed by Narender Bedi, Rafoo Chakkar (1975) drew inspiration from the American classic Some Like It Hot. Asrani portrayed Kanhaiyalal Chaturvedi, a supporting character whose humor and timing added essential levity to the film’s narrative.
Asrani delivered a memorable performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2007
In Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), Asrani played Murari, a loyal staff member navigating the eerie ancestral mansion alongside an NRI couple facing supernatural events. Asrani’s role bridged generations of audiences, highlighting his adaptability and continued mastery in supporting comedy roles decades into his career.
Asrani shined in ensemble comedies like Bhagam Bhag Khatta Meetha and Hera Pheri
yond his iconic early films, Asrani delivered standout performances in hits like Bhagam Bhag, Khatta Meetha, Dhamaal, Hera Pheri, and Baghban. These roles showcased his sustained comedic brilliance and versatility in both ensemble and character-driven narratives.